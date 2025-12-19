Pomelo Employer Branding Appoints Jasprit Khurana and Karan Bamba

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 19: Pomelo Employer Branding (Pomelo EB), a specialist employer branding firm, has strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of Jasprit Khurana as Senior Partner - People Advisory & HR Strategy and Karan Bamba as Senior Partner - Business, Transformation & Employer Brand, effective immediately from December 2025. The appointments are aimed at deepening the impact of Pomelo's employer branding work for India-based and international Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and technology enterprises, amid intensifying competition for critical digital and technology talent.

As India emerges as one of the world's fastest-scaling GCC hubs, employer branding is being tested beyond visibility on leadership alignment, localisation, retention of critical skills and measurable ROI. Both appointments are partner-level executive advisory roles and form part of Pomelo Employer Branding's senior leadership team. Jasprit Khurana and Karan Bamba will work closely with Sonya Sahni, Founder & Managing Partner, to strengthen employer branding outcomes through deeper alignment with people systems, leadership practices and business realities. The roles are not board-level or day-to-day operational positions.

Sonya Sahni, Founder & Managing Partner, Pomelo Employer Branding said, "Employer branding today is under pressure to prove both credibility and impact. For tech companies and GCCs, a compelling employer brand cannot exist in isolation from leadership behaviour, culture and people systems. Strengthening our leadership bench enables us to help clients build employer brands that are grounded in organisational reality, while keeping employer branding firmly at the core of what we do."

As Senior Partner - People Advisory & HR Strategy, Jasprit Khurana brings over 25 years of experience as a strategic HR leader and fractional CHRO. He has built and scaled HR functions across organisations ranging from 300 to over 15,000 employees, spanning India, the UK, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. In his role at Pomelo EB, he will support employer branding outcomes by aligning EVP and employer brand strategy with HR strategy, people policies, remuneration philosophy, culture and leadership capability, particularly for scaling and international GCC environments. He will be accountable for strengthening EVP credibility by ensuring alignment between employer brand promises and HR systems and leadership practices.

Jasprit Khurana said, "What attracted me to Pomelo is its sharp focus on employer branding and its understanding that credibility comes from how people actually experience the organisation. My role is to strengthen that link, ensuring employer brand narratives are supported by people policies, leadership capability and organisational culture."

Karan Bamba, appointed as Senior Partner - Business, Transformation & Employer Brand, brings over three decades of leadership experience across business operations and large-scale transformation. His career includes senior roles at Reliance Jio, Siemens and Nokia Siemens Networks, where he led complex, multi-market operations and large workforce transformations. At Pomelo EB, he will strengthen employer branding by connecting business goals with people strategy, operating models and HR interventions that support scale and transformation. He will be accountable for ensuring employer branding initiatives are grounded in business and operational reality and linked to productivity and transformation outcomes.

Karan Bamba said, "Employer branding works best when it reflects how organisations truly operate. Pomelo's approach stands out for its willingness to engage with real business and operational realities. My role is to help ensure employer brand strategy aligns closely with how work gets done across large and complex organisations."

While employer branding remains Pomelo EB's core focus, the leadership strengthening adds people advisory and business leadership depth to support greater credibility, localisation and measurable outcomes for clients, especially in complex GCC and technology environments.

