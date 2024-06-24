Poornima Group’s I3 day program is proving to be helpful in getting remarkable placements

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 24: The ‘Industry-Institute Interaction (I3) Day' program being run by Poornima Group of Colleges (PGC), Jaipur is proving to be very beneficial for the placement of students. This is the reason why more than 85 percent of the students of batch 2023-24 of Poornima Group have been placed in many reputed companies and placements for the upcoming batch 2024-25 have also started.

This special program has been designed with the aim of making students industry ready. Under this, campus recruitment and technical trainings are provided to the students by industry experts from the first semester to the sixth semester. In this, students are not only updated with the latest trends of the industry, but are also prepared for GD, aptitude and logical test, resume making etc.

Students of batch 2023-24 have been given jobs on a package of Rs 12 lakh by e-commerce company Cimpress, while the world’s reputed logistics company Maersk has offered jobs on an annual package of Rs 11 lakh. Talking about the core branch, students have been selected on a package of Rs 7 lakh by Kalpataru Projects International Limited, while students of Mechanical Branch of Poornima Group have been given jobs on a package of Rs 6 lakh by Hitachi Energy. The placement season has just begun for Batch 2025 and this I3 Day program has helped our batch 2025 students to secure job in Infosys at an annual package of Rs 9.5.

Dipti Lodha, Director (Placements & Training), Poornima Group said that “our Training & Placement cell has strong networking with industries, academic institutions and corporate and it acts as mentors for all its institutions. Placements so far have been a testament of the ever-increasing faith that the industry has on Poornima Group and its students. The untiring effort of T & P Office has ensured a lengthy list of companies to recruit students. Packages offered to the students have been inspiring with the highest package offered of INR 33 lacs per annum is outstanding. The Hercules effort of Poornima's Academic & Placement team has proved that our education system converts a student to employable professional.”

