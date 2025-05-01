Poster Out "JANKI Part-1": Big Mass Action Entertainer Set for Grand Release on June 13, 2025

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 1: N.MAHI Films Production proudly announces the release of its highly anticipated film JANKI Part-1, a powerful Action mass entertainer making its nationwide release on June 13, 2025, across theatres in India. With high-octane action, rooted storytelling, and a star-studded ensemble, the film promises to be a game-changer in cinema making its mark on the national stage. The poster makes a strong visual impact, capturing the film's intensity and scale.

At the center of the poster stand lead actors Dilesh Sahu and Anikriti Chowhan, clad in saffron-toned costumes that exude both cultural pride and cinematic power. Both characters hold weapons, bloodied and battle-worn, suggesting a narrative deeply rooted in revenge, resilience, and righteous rage. The background is ablaze in fiery hues, with symbolic elements like divine iconography and destruction, hinting at a mythological or spiritual undercurrent to the story.

The typography of JANKI is rendered in a bold, golden texture with subtle blood splatters, reinforcing the theme of action and drama. The title appears in both English and Hindi, symbolizing the film's ambition to reach audiences across linguistic boundaries.

Headlined by Action Star Dilesh Sahu, the film also features Anikriti Chowhan, Jeet Sharma, Neeraj Uke, Nitin Gwala, Bindas Bahurani, Amit Goswami, Sumitra Sahu, Anunay Sharma, Diwana Patel, Mohit Joshi, Papu Chandrakar, Tejram Sahu, and Amar Das in pivotal roles.

The film is produced, with the story and action design led by Mohit Kumar Sahu, under the N.MAHI Films Production banner. The project is co-produced by Gajendra Dewangan, Aashish Kumar Goel, and Ravi Mahawar.

Directed and written by Kaushal Upadhyay, the film blends traditional storytelling with modern cinematic scale. Speaking about the project, Upadhyay said, "JANKI is more than a filmit's a celebration of our roots, power, and pride. We've crafted something that resonates with mass audiences and offers strong emotional depth."

Lead actor Dilesh Sahu, known for his action-packed performances, shared, "This is the biggest and most emotionally powerful film I've done. The character of Janki represents strength, struggle, and spirit. It's a story that will inspire audiences across languages."

Actress Anikriti Chowhan added, "Being part of JANKI has been a transformative experience. It's a film that brings small town or village culture and talent to a national platform with scale and emotion."

With music by Toshant Kumar and Monika Verma, and choreography by Baba Baghel, JANKI Part-1 combines striking visuals, adrenaline-pumping action, and soul-stirring music.

Get ready to witness a cultural revolution on the big screen this June 13 2025.

