Power Finance Corporation to provide motorised tricycles for orthopedically impaired

Power Finance Corporation (PFC), India's leading NBFC in the power sector, on Tuesday said it has signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) for distribution of motorised tricycles to orthopedically impaired persons with disabilities (Divyangjans) under its CSR initiative.

As per the MoA, PFC will provide financial assistance of around Rs 4.7 crore to ALIMCO for the distribution of motorised tricycles. These motorised tricycles will be distributed among the beneficiaries by organising a series of distribution camps at the block and the district level.

The project will be implemented in a phased manner, wherein the 1st phase assessment camps will be conducted for the PWDs/Divyangjans, while in the 2nd phase motorised cycles are meant to be distributed, and in the 3rdand final phase post-distribution support will be given, Power Finance Corporation said in a statement.

The MoA was signed in the presence of R S Dhillon, CMD, PFC and Rajan Sehgal, Chairman and Managing Director ALIMCO.

The project will help in providing greater rights and entitlements to PwDs by envisioning an inclusive and enabling environment.

"The major objective of considering this initiative is to enhance the quality of life of differently-abled people and to assist them in procuring durable, sophisticated and scientifically manufactured modern, standard aids and appliances to promote physical, social and psychological rehabilitation by reducing the effects of disabilities and at the same time enhancing their economic potential," PFC said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor