Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Achieves 86 per cent Growth in Q1 FY25 Consolidated Net Profit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15: Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited (NSE - PIGL, BSE - 543912), One of the leading players in the electrical contracting and equipment industry, has announced its Unaudited Q1 FY25 results.

Key Financial Highlights (Consolidated)

Q1 FY25

* Total Income of Rs 26.00 Cr, YoY growth of 18.37%

* EBITDA of Rs 3.65 Cr, YoY growth of 35.42%

* EBITDA Margin of 14.04%, YoY growth of 177 Bps

* Net Profit of Rs 1.87 Cr, YoY growth of 86.19%

* Net profit (%) of 7.18%, YoY growth of 256 Bps

Commenting on the performance, Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai, Managing Director, Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited said, "We are pleased to report a strong financial performance in Q1 FY25, reflecting our strategic execution and strong market presence. Our comprehensive Electrical, Procurement, and Construction solutions, including energy-efficient power solutions and advanced building management systems, have significantly contributed to our success. The efficient execution of our Rs400 Cr order book has been a key driver of our improved performance.

The power industry's growth and the shift towards sustainable energy have aligned perfectly with our strategic focus, enabling us to capitalize on new opportunities. This quarter, we achieved notable year-over-year growth of 86 % in Net Profit, underscoring our commitment to operational efficiency and cost management.

A major highlight was securing the prestigious contract for the development of a substation at Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport, Ahmedabad, awarded by the Adani Group. This project, aimed at enhancing airport infrastructure and operational efficiency. Looking ahead, PIGL remains dedicated to innovation, excellence, and sustainability."

Key Operational Highlights

PIGL Secured Major Airport Substation Contract

* Contract Awarded by: Ahmedabad International Airport Ltd., Adani Group,

* Purpose of contract: The development of a substation at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad.

* Contract Valuation: The contract is valued at Rs 20.93 Cr

* Completion Timeline: The project is scheduled to be completed within four months, starting from May 7, 2024.

