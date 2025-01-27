Power of Education: The Magic Key to Unlock India’s Potential

New Delhi [India], January 27: Education is often referred to as the cornerstone of progress, and in a country as diverse and dynamic as India, its impact is transformative. With over 1.4 billion people, India is a reservoir of untapped talent and potential. However, to truly unlock this treasure, education must serve as the magic key—a tool to empower individuals, uplift communities and drive national growth.

From fostering critical thinking to breaking the chains of poverty, education is a powerful equalizer. It bridges social and economic divides, providing children from all backgrounds with opportunities to dream big. With initiatives like the Right to Education Act, National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and schemes such as Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, India is making strides toward ensuring inclusive and equitable access to education.

Rustom Kerawalla, Founder Chairman of the VIBGYOR Group of Schools, strongly believes that for India to realise its full potential, we need to empower and transform lives at an

individual, family and community level to see its full effect. According to him, vision, determination, passion and commitment are the driving forces. However, educators and policy-makers can use different approaches to instil best practices.

Here is how educators and policy-makers can use different approaches to inculcate best practices for teaching at every stage of the Education-to-Work journey of a student, right from early years learning to secondary school and beyond.

Pre-Primary

Solid Foundations: Implement multi-sensory literacy and numeracy programs using visual, auditory, and kinaesthetic tools to engage preschool students effectively.

Implement multi-sensory literacy and numeracy programs using visual, auditory, and kinaesthetic tools to engage preschool students effectively. Skill Integration: Incorporate essential life skills such as time management, organization, problem-solving, and social-emotional learning to nurture creativity and self-expression.

Incorporate essential life skills such as time management, organization, problem-solving, and social-emotional learning to nurture creativity and self-expression. Value Building: Foster self-regulation, resilience, and social-ethical values in children during the crucial foundational years of their education.

Secondary and Higher Education

A strong foundation is only the beginning; policymakers must ensure that skill training and development are seamlessly integrated into the curriculum for young adults to prepare them for the future.

Vocational Education: NEP 2020 envisions vocational training as an integral part of mainstream education, aiming for at least 50% of students to gain exposure to vocational education by 2025.

NEP 2020 envisions vocational training as an integral part of mainstream education, aiming for at least 50% of students to gain exposure to vocational education by 2025. Public-Private Partnerships (PPP): Strengthening PPPs can significantly boost the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) at the secondary level by fostering an ecosystem of vocational training, industry partnerships, skill development, and enhanced employability opportunities.

Strengthening PPPs can significantly boost the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) at the secondary level by fostering an ecosystem of vocational training, industry partnerships, skill development, and enhanced employability opportunities. Industry-Relevant Curriculum: Aligning education with industry demands encourages the integration of market-relevant skills and expertise. This includes incorporating vocational training, internships, and placement opportunities to ensure students are prepared for an evolving job market.

Aligning education with industry demands encourages the integration of market-relevant skills and expertise. This includes incorporating vocational training, internships, and placement opportunities to ensure students are prepared for an evolving job market. Balancing Interests: Striking a balance between private interests and social objectives is crucial. All stakeholders—private organizations, government bodies, NGOs, and citizens—must collaborate to strengthen and sustain the education sector effectively.

This holistic approach to secondary and higher education will ensure that students are not only academically equipped but also ready to meet the demands of a dynamic, skill-driven world.

At a broader level, here's how school and college leaders can honour their commitment to excellence and build a legacy brand in education:

Foster Social and Emotional Growth: Schools must prioritize resources and support systems that nurture students’ physical health and emotional resilience.

Schools must prioritize resources and support systems that nurture students’ physical health and emotional resilience. Embrace Individuality: Recognize and celebrate the uniqueness of every child by offering a well-rounded curriculum that balances academics, sports and performing arts.

Recognize and celebrate the uniqueness of every child by offering a well-rounded curriculum that balances academics, sports and performing arts. Strengthen Communities: Build strong bonds among teachers, students and parents to create a supportive and engaged school community.

Build strong bonds among teachers, students and parents to create a supportive and engaged school community. Prepare for the Future: Emphasize the 5Cs of 21st-century learning—Critical Thinking, Creativity, Communication, Collaboration, and Character—to help students stay ahead in a rapidly evolving world.

Emphasize the 5Cs of 21st-century learning—Critical Thinking, Creativity, Communication, Collaboration, and Character—to help students stay ahead in a rapidly evolving world. Adopt an Adaptive Approach: Continuously update curricula and teaching methods to inspire curiosity and retain the joy of learning.

In an increasingly complex and unpredictable world, education holds the transformative power to unlock India's potential. Rustom Kerawalla's Ampersand Group also plays a pivotal role by ensuring students and young adults, irrespective of their backgrounds, have access to quality education, vocational training and skill development. By adapting to change and fostering innovation, we can shape a brighter, future-ready generation.

