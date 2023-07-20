Power of Thought - Guru Poornima Talk by Shri L Ramaswamy, Senior Disciple of Swami A. Parthasarathy

NewsVoir

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 20: On the auspicious occasion of Guru Poornima, Vedanta Institute Kolkata invites you to attend an in-person talk by Shri L Ramaswamy, on 23 July 2023, at 10 AM IST in Kalakunj, Kala Mandir (48, Shakespeare Sarani, Kolkata). The talk is titled POWER OF THOUGHT.

Thoughts, being a subtle form of energy, have the power to manifest themselves as objects. You create your world according to the intensity of your thoughts and desires. Yet in our lives we experience disappointment as most of our desires either remain unfulfilled or demand tremendous effort on our part for their fruition. Surprisingly the reason for this is internal to us. Vedanta points out the defect in our thinking process and enriches our minds with knowledge to rectify this. Further it inspires us to pursue higher goals culminating in a state of absolute fulfillment transcending all desires.

Guru Poornima talk titled POWER OF THOUGHT will be conducted by Shri L Ramaswamy on 23 July 2023. Ramaswamy is a senior disciple of internationally eminent philosopher & spiritual guide Swami A. Parthasarathy. He devoted himself to intense study and research of Vedanta philosophy at Vedanta Academy.

Vedanta is an ancient philosophy that systematically and scientifically expounds the eternal principles of life. These principles enable one to combine dynamic action with mental peace. Thus ushering material prosperity as well as spiritual well being. Furthermore, Vedanta bridges the gap between the known universe and the unknown Reality. It leads one to the ultimate experience of Self-Realization.

Shri L Ramaswamy is the Chief Events Coordinator for Vedanta Institute Kolkata, a charitable Trust. The primary objective of the Trust is to disseminate the timeless values of Vedanta through study classes, group discussion and workshops, public discourses etc.

Quote - “Let’s command our minds and not yield to their demands.” - Shri L Ramaswamy

Join us on Sunday, 23 July 2023, at 10:00 am IST as we explore the Power of Thought and its effect on fulfillment of desires. All are welcome to attend.

Register - bit.ly/GP2023Power_of_Thought

For more information, contact Alpana Chatterji

Contact details: Phone: +91 7521978692 Email alpanachatterji@gmail.com.

