Powergrid will use DRDOs high-altitude sustenance technology for Ladakh's HVDC project

New Delhi [India], September 21 : The Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences (DIPAS), a premier laboratory under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), transferred critical high-altitude sustenance technologies to the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL).

According to the Ministry of Defence, this transfer took place during an orientation workshop held at PGCIL's regional headquarters in Jammu, in preparation for the 5000 MW Pang-Kaithal High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Project in Ladakh.

The Pang-Kaithal HVDC Project, located at an elevation of 15,760 feet, is a crucial step in securing energy supplies for Ladakh while integrating solar power from the region into India's national grid.

Given the extreme conditions of high-altitude operations, the technologies handed over by DIPAS will play a pivotal role in ensuring the well-being and sustenance of PGCIL's workforce during the project's execution.

DRDO's DIPAS has a long-standing expertise in high-altitude research, and its contributions to the Indian Army in the Himalayan region are well known.

The technologies transferred include acclimatisation protocols, nutritional ration scales, protective clothing, cold-injury prevention creams, and shelters powered by non-conventional energy sources.

These innovations are designed to mitigate the harsh challenges of working at high altitudes, ensuring the workforce remains healthy and operational in extreme cold and low-oxygen environments.

The transfer of these technologies is part of a larger Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between DRDO and PGCIL, which focuses on leveraging DRDO's high-altitude expertise to support PGCIL's strategic energy projects in difficult terrains.

DIPAS had previously developed similar solutions for the Indian Army, providing critical support for personnel stationed at high altitudes in the Himalayas.

The Pang-Kaithal HVDC Project is an ambitious venture aimed at enhancing energy security in Ladakh and integrating solar power from the region into India's energy grid. At 15,760 feet, the project's location presents a unique set of challenges, necessitating advanced high-altitude sustenance protocols for the workforce involved.

This project represents a milestone in India's green energy initiatives, aligning with the government's vision of renewable energy integration and sustainable development in remote and ecologically sensitive regions.

The HVDC project will play a key role in connecting Ladakh's abundant solar power to the rest of India, ensuring clean energy transmission from the region.

The orientation workshop, chaired by Dr Rajeev Varshney, Director of DIPAS, and Shri Amit Sharma, Chief General Manager (i/c) of the Pang-Kaithal HVDC Project, marked the beginning of PGCIL's high-altitude operations for this project. Senior scientists from DRDO and officials from PGCIL also participated in the event.

Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, Dr. Samir V Kamat, congratulated the DIPAS team for their collaborative efforts with PGCIL, emphasizing the project's national importance.

He praised the integration of DIPAS's high-altitude expertise into such a critical infrastructure project, underscoring its contribution to India's energy security and green energy goals.

