Powerlook opens a new store every 15 days, with five launches in Q3

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2: Powerlook, India's fastest-growing fast fashion brand, has successfully launched five new flagship stores in Q3, expanding its footprint to a total of 13 locations in 4 states. This marks a significant milestone in its aggressive expansion strategy, which involves opening a new store every 15 days. The newly launched stores are located at Ghatkopar, Vadodara, Surat, and Bengaluru, spanning over an average of 2,958.4 sq. ft., with some stores as vast as 4,600 sq. ft. These spacious outlets feature exclusive, limited-edition styles that enhance the customer shopping experience. The combined area of all the stores is 30,000 sq.ft.

The response to the new store openings has been exceptional, with the Vadodara launch attracting over 2,000 visitors. The Ghatkopar and Bengaluru stores also saw impressive foot traffic, selling over 1,500 items on their opening days. The Bengaluru store alone welcomed 500 customers within the first two hours of operation, underscoring Powerlook's strong ability to drive foot traffic and capitalize on its online success.

Raghav Pawar, Co-founder of Powerlook, stated, "The results speak for themselvessales have grown by 25-30% after each store opening, demonstrating that our expansion strategy is well-executed and result-driven. Our newly launched stores are in malls as well as high streets, featuring spacious layouts and dedicated customer experience zones. The focus is on building a strong customer base in various regions across India. Our goal is to ensure that customers enjoy a distinctive experience with every visit and make Powerlook their go-to choice for men's wear for every special occasion. The revenue of 2023-2024 is 100 cr, and the expected revenue of 2024-2025 is 150 cr."

Powerlook's expansion strategy is rooted in detailed market research, leveraging online user statistics to target high streets and malls in key locations. With a vision of operating 15 stores by the end of 2024, the brand is also planning to explore international markets as part of its long-term strategy. We are committed to implementing top-notch brand-building strategies to make Powerlook the choice of every youth in India and to expand its presence globally.

Amar Pawar, Co-founder of Powerlook, stated, "The response to our new stores highlights the growing demand for our international styles and youth-focused designs. Opening five stores in a quarter underscores our dedication to delivering trendy, high-quality fashion."

Powerlook combines global trends with superior clothing quality, attracting young, fashion-forward men. With exclusive offers and engaging store activities, the brand continues to enhance its appeal, ensuring a premium shopping experience and strong customer loyalty.

About Powerlook:

Powerlook is India's fastest-growing fast fashion brand, recognized for its cutting-edge designs and commitment to high-quality, affordable men's fashion. With a robust online presence and rapidly expanding retail footprint, Powerlook is poised to redefine the men's fashion industry in India and beyond.

