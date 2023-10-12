PR Newswire Launches New India Premium Release Package

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12: PR Newswire, the industry leader in press release distribution, is pleased to announce the enhancement of our India distribution network with the introduction of a Premium wire solution. Utilising partnerships with Sangri Network, Business Standard, and Business Upturn and building on our existing collaboration with Press Trust of India (PTI), PR Newswire aims to provide customers in the region with a comprehensive distribution solution.

The India Premium wire package is part of PR Newswire's aim to simplify and improve our regional wire products in India. With this enhanced product offering, customers will benefit from exclusive partnerships with the Sangri Network, posting to Business Standard, India's leading business daily and increased release pick up tracking, detailed in their Visibility Report.

"We are excited to launch a more focused India wire offering with enhanced partnerships with Sangri Network, Business Standard, and Business Upturn for maximum visibility results. This launch renews our commitment to the ever-growing India market and promises exciting potential for Cision and our customer alike," said Jamie Brader, Commercial Director, for PR Newswire EMEA.

To learn more about our regional wire solutions, please visit https://www.prnewswire.com/in/contact-us/

About PR Newswire

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

For media enquiries, please contact CisionPR@cision.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2244701/PR_Newswire_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor