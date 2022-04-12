Praadis Education is organizing the biggest Mathematics Olympiad at National Level

Praadis Education is organizing a National Mathematics Olympiad which has become one of the fastest-growing events among the students and academic fraternity. Praadis Education is conducting the most awaited national event - . The event is open to all the students studying in classes 3 to 12 under different education boards of the country.

All India Praadis Mathematics Olympiad is inviting students at a National level. The question paper will contain multiple-choice questions based on subject aptitude, calculation ability, mental ability, logical understanding, and reasoning. The curriculum for the National Olympiad is from classes 3-12 of the State Board, CBSE, and ICSE board. Participants will be given a time limit of sixty (60) minutes. Every class will have one winner. Students will have to solve a set of thirty questions in order to achieve the top rank. It is definitely a thoughtful initiative taken by Praadis Education to boost the interest of students and involve them in mind carving activities that enhance their IQ of the students. The slots for the Praadis National Mathematics Olympiad exam are between 12 pm - 1 pm, 3 pm - 4 pm, and 6 pm - 7 pm.

The winners of the Praadis Mathematics Olympiad will be awarded a free Praadis Education premium subscription for the entire academic session. Praadis Education premium subscription is an all-inclusive online study package that supplies all the premium benefits through the Praadis App like live classes, 3D interactive videos, smartboard and VFX videos, AI-enhanced capability adaptive tests, etc. Statistically, all the students that have been studying from the package have experienced its utility and they have results to show for it.

To participate, students are required to mention their respective classes while registering for the competition. The duration of the entire exam will be 1 hour. No fees are charged to students for appearing in the Praadis Mathematics Olympiad.

The founder of the company Prashant Bhatia says, "Praadis Mathematics Olympiad is going to be free of cost National Mathematics Olympiad conducted for students from grades 3-11, as it going to help students in developing problem-solving skills in students."

The co-founder and the creative head of the company, Aditi Bhatia believes "it is a great opportunity for every student to come forward and appear for the Praadis Mathematics Olympiad and win scholarships and subscriptions."

Praadis Education takes pride in delivering satisfaction of quality education and support to its students.

Praadis Education is a leading global EdTech company geared towards providing a world-class education to millions of students. The company's vision is to help the next generation of students by changing stressful education into joyful learning. Praadis Education focuses on learning through game-play and storytelling for a highly effective and enjoyable education.

So what are you waiting for? Register your children for India's biggest Mathematics Olympiad by Praadis Education! URL -

This story is provided by PRAADIS TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRAADIS TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor