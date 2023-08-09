Prajakta Koli's Exciting and Spirited Debut as an Author, a Feel-good Cozy Romance – 'Too Good to Be True' – Gets Acquired by HarperCollins India for a 2024 Release

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], August 9: Prajakta Koli, who successfully wears many hats as an influencer, blogger, actor, will now be donning a new one as she starts a new journey as an author with her feel-good contemporary romance, Too Good to Be True, which has been acquired by HarperCollins India, to be published in 2024.

With a story as heartwarming and relatable as Prajakta herself, this book is poised to be the swoon-worthy romance bestseller of 2024 and a treat for Prajakta's fans and book lovers. Set in the world of books, it explores the complexities of love and relationships in the real world, and the power of literature to inspire and transform our lives. Written in Prajakta's inimitable style, this will-they-won't-they love story promises to keep the readers hooked and get even the most jaded hearts to believe in the magic of love.

Talking about her maiden foray into writing books, Prajakta says, "I always knew I could start writing a book. But not in a million years did I think I would actually finish one.

Too Good To Be True is a fictional piece of my heart that's brought a lot of happiness to me. I've always enjoyed the process of storytelling but writing this book has opened a whole new door of possibilities in my mind. It is easily one of the most challenging yet most special pieces of content I have worked on so far. I hope it brings as much joy to you as it did to me. Lots of love to HarperCollins for making this journey even more special. Here's to romance and everything that it brings to us."

Poulomi Chatterjee, Publisher – HarperCollins India, who acquired the rights to the book, adds, "Prajakta's connect with her large and ever-growing audience is phenomenal, and her versatility as a creator across media remarkable. We at HarperCollins are thrilled to be partnering with her on her next exciting venture – a funny, heartwarming, sharply observed and incredibly relatable rom-com (that is) Too Good To Be True. As publishers and editors, we're constantly on the lookout for that one fresh and addictive voice that tells a love story we know will touch a million hearts. Prajakta's book is that – and so much more. I, for one, am delighted that she has channeled her talent and her passion for books towards writing this one. It's sure to give readers all the feels and have them smitten, and I can't wait to publish it (and what I hope will be many more to follow)."

About the Author

Prajakta Koli, also popularly known as @mostlysane (her social handle), is one of the most influential and credible content creators and actors in India, who always had a flair and appetite for storytelling. From creating viral, relatable social content including popular fictionalised characters and a much-loved blog, she continues to captivate audiences with her storytelling prowess and a signature mix of humour, authenticity and social responsibility. A multi-faceted personality, Prajakta was a global ambassador for YouTube's 'Creators For Change' initiative, is a Forbes 30 under 30 alumnus and UNDP India's first Youth Climate Champion. Entertaining, educating and inspiring an ever-growing community of followers, Prajakta is also evolving her range of creative pursuits as she takes her innate love for books and writing to the next level with her debut novel, a romance, which she intends to be the start of her journey as an author.

About HarperCollins India

HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live!, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins India is also the recipient of five Publisher of the Year Awards – in 2021 and 2015 at the Publishing Next Industry Awards, and in 2021, 2018 and 2016 at Tata Literature Live. HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

