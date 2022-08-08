Praneet Verma’s odd couple is wooing the audience with its take on modern–day relationship

August 8: Praneet Verma has come up with the film Odd Couple, which is wooing the audience with its storyline. The film has gained fame and accolade from all over and is now released on the OTT platform Amazon prime on 2nd August 2022. The film was premiered at many prestigious film festivals worldwide and has received good feedback and responses at the premieres. The film stars Divyenndu as the protagonist who rose to fame after portraying the character of Munna Bhaiya in the web series Mirzapur. Along with Divyenndu, the film also has Vijay Razz, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Pranati Rai Prakash, who played the prominent characters.

The film is produced by Praneet Verma, an independent filmmaker, and is directed by Prashant Johari. Praneet and Prashant also co-write the story of the film. The editor of this film is Prakash Jha, and Srijit Basu does the cinematography for Odd Couple. Since the outbreak of covid, the OTT platform has geared up the business, and the filmmakers are turning their ways towards it. It is proving to be the medium to cover a larger audience. The makers of Odd Couple have the same thought process. The audience has well received the film. It has got an excellent response on the OTT platform. This film is a take on a modern-day relationship with the flavour of comedy in it.

The producer of Odd Couple, Praneet Verma, is happy with the film’s response to OTT. He says that the film reviews are very productive and will help him create new projects more efficiently in the future. As an independent filmmaker, it has been challenging work for him to create a film which receives a good response from the audience and the critics. By seeing the response and reviews, Praneet feels that he has also succeeded in completing his own expectations.

Praneet would like to dedicate this film to his mother, who was a storyteller herself who had published short stories in print magazines. He also says that he has gained his open perspective on life from his father, and he has learned to overcome the struggles and challenges of life through the things he has learned from his parents

Odd Couple is a comedy film with the essence of love and relationships in modern times. The film’s story revolves around two couples of different ages who are very different but are brought together by fate to solve their similar problems. The film stars Manoj Pahwa, Saharsh Shukla, Sumit Gulati, and Chirag Singla in various roles along with other actors and is presented by Nipram Creations.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor