Prashant Singh wins Gentleman’s Ride in Dehradun, Championing Mental Health and Environmental Consciousness

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 10: In a celebration of style, solidarity, and social responsibility, Prashant Singh stole the spotlight in this year's Distinguished Gentleman's Ride held in Dehradun. The annual event, renowned for its unique blend of elegance and advocacy, saw riders dressed in sharp suits, waistcoats, ties, and vintage attire riding through the city streets on classic motorcycles—all in support of a noble cause.

This year's theme focused on raising awareness about mental health, a subject gaining much-needed attention across the globe. Prashant Singh, a familiar face in both adventure circuits and ecological campaigns, led the ride with poise and purpose, echoing the message that emotional well-being is just as vital as physical health.

Participants rode through key parts of Dehradun, turning heads and starting conversations—not just because of their dapper appearance, but because of the powerful message they carried. Singh, ever the thoughtful leader, said, “Mental health is not a private burden, it's a shared concern. This ride is about showing that we care—and we are here for one another.”

Though this ride wasn't an extreme expedition, Singh's reputation as a daring adventurer precedes him. Earlier in February, he had braved the unforgiving winter conditions of the Lahaul and Spiti Valley, completing one of the most challenging solo rides in the Himalayas. His journey through snow-covered passes and remote high-altitude terrains had earned him accolades from biking communities across India.

Yet, beyond the biker helmet lies a deeper identity—that of a passionate nature conservationist. Singh is also the founder of the Doon Litchie Campaign, a local ecological movement that has been revitalizing the Dehradun and Mussoorie landscape by planting hundreds of Doon Litchie tree saplings each year. This rare and indigenous tree species had once faced the threat of extinction, but Singh's consistent efforts have helped restore its presence, offering shelter to native birds, bees, and wildlife.

“Everything is connected—our environment, our mental health, our sense of purpose,” Singh remarked after the ride. “Riding a bike in a suit today and planting a tree tomorrow are both acts of care—for ourselves, for our community, and for the future.”

The event concluded with a gathering at a local café, where participants shared stories, discussed mental health challenges, and pledged to keep the conversation alive year-round.

With his polished boots, vintage motorcycle, and unwavering commitment to both inner and outer well-being, Prashant Singh continues to redefine what it means to be a true gentleman rider—elegant, empathetic, and ever in service of a greater cause.

