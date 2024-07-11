Praveen Kumar Joshi Pledges to Serve 10 Lakh People Through Padmavati Janseva Foundation

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 11: The Padmavati Janseva Foundation, an NGO led by renowned social worker Praveen Kumar Joshi, has embarked on an ambitious mission to serve one million people. This initiative aims to address critical needs such as food, education, and healthcare for the underprivileged.

In a recent media interaction, Praveen Kumar Joshi shared that the foundation's members have pledged to assist one million people. This ambitious mission will encompass a range of services aimed at supporting the needy, including distributing food, offering health services, and ensuring access to education.

"With rising inflation, many poor families and working-class individuals are struggling to meet basic needs," Joshi explained. "In situations where the head of the family is ill or due to other hardships, these families are often deprived of essential necessities like food."

The members of Padmavati Janseva Foundation are actively reaching out to those in need by visiting public places such as bus stands, railway stations, government hospitals, and schools. Their efforts are focused on identifying and assisting individuals and families facing dire circumstances.

Praveen Kumar Joshi's commitment to social service has earned him numerous awards and accolades. He credits the success of Padmavati Janseva Foundation to the unwavering dedication of its members, who selflessly serve the community.

"Our organization thrives because of the relentless efforts of our members," Praveen kumar Joshi stated. "Their selfless service is the cornerstone of our success."

The pledge to serve 10 lakh people marks a significant milestone for Padmavati Janseva Foundation, reinforcing its mission to uplift and support the underprivileged segments of society.

