Praveg Limited Secures Prestigious Government Mandate for Sardar Patel at 150th Unity March - Pad Yatra

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 26: Praveg Limited, a leading integrated events and experiential tourism company, is pleased to announce that it has received a major work order from the Sports, Youth Service and Cultural Activities Department, Government of Gujarat, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, for the execution of the Sardar Patel @ 150th Unity March - Pad Yatra, a nationally significant event scheduled from November 25, 2025 to December 6, 2025. The March commence from Karamsad and conclude at the Statue of Unity, Kevadia.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. CA Vishnu Patel, Chairman of Praveg Limited, said, "We are truly honoured to receive this prestigious mandate from the Government of Gujarat. Praveg has historically been a strong performer in the Events & Exhibitions segment and has successfully delivered several landmark projects over the years. Over the last two years, the Company strategically concentrated on expanding the Hospitality segment, which resulted in exceptional growth and positioned Praveg as a leading eco-responsible luxury hospitality brand in India. During this phase, the Events & Exhibitions segment did not receive equal attention, as our management and resources were extensively engaged in developing and scaling hospitality operations.

With a solid foundation now established in hospitality, In the first half of FY 2025-26, with a solid foundation now in place, we have redeployed a dedicated team and renewed strategic focus on the Events & Exhibitions segment, and We are pleased to see the positive outcomes of this shift, as demonstrated by multiple prestigious work orders recently received including the Hon'ble Chief Minister event 'World Lion Day 2025' and infrastructure augmentation work for Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2025 at the Statue of Unity, and now this significant mandate for the Sardar Patel @ 150th Unity March - Pad Yatra. These back-to-back achievements reaffirm our strong credentials and government confidence in Praveg.

We sincerely thank our investors and stakeholders for their patience, support and trust over the last two years, during which significant investment and effort were directed toward building a strong hospitality business. With the renewed momentum in Events & Exhibitions, along with continued hospitality growth, we are confident of delivering improved financial performance, better operating leverage, optimized overhead absorption, and stronger value creation for our shareholders. The Company is now well-positioned to accelerate growth across both verticals and generate robust results in the coming periods."

Under this prestigious turnkey mandate, Praveg will undertake comprehensive infrastructure development and event execution across multiple locations along the route. The Company's responsibilities include end-to-end planning, design, implementation, coordination, and on-ground management to ensure seamless delivery of the event.

The scope of work encompasses, among other components:

* Setup of Swagat platforms

* Construction of performance stages

* Deployment of a dedicated management team for the Pad Yatra

* Branding and communication installations

* Setup of Sardar Sabha platforms

* Transportation, logistics and operational coordination

The event is expected to witness the participation of dignitaries, prominent public leaders, and large gatherings, with the inauguration to be presided over by a high-profile dignitary. The estimated project value is INR 9.96 crore plus applicable GST.

About the Event

The Sardar Patel @ 150th Unity March - Pad Yatra is a historic national tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India. Designed to encourage unity, youth participation, national pride and cultural celebration, the march connects Patel's birth place Karamsad to the global landmark Statue of Unity.

