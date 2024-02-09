Prayanam: A Journey of Happiness Captivates Hearts Worldwide

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 9: In a literary triumph that resonates with readers, travel enthusiasts, and philosophers alike, the book “Prayanam: A Few Thousand Kilometers of Happiness” has surged into the limelight since its release on August 19, 2023. The unveiling of this poignant narrative was marked by a special message from Mr. SV Nathan, Senior Director of Deloitte India, Shri Radhika Gopinatha Dasa, Board of Director at North-western Share Washington, and Sr. Spiritual Leader of ISCON USA, Dr. Srinivasan R. Iyengar, Director of JBIMS.

Heartfelt endorsements poured in from luminaries such as Dr. Parul Agarwal, Dean of SGT University, KV Varma, Founder of Tarus Varma Foundation, N. Kishore Babu, HOD of NIT Warangal, and Dr. K. Rama Chandra, Chairperson of DOPE, AVV Amravati, among others. Their resonating praise has fueled the soaring success of the book, with profits from its sales dedicated to supporting the needy and alleviating hunger.

A Glimpse into “Prayanam”

Authored by the young and impassioned writer, Mr. Sai Pavan Kumar B.V.D.S., provides a sneak peek into a journey laden with highs and lows. At just 22 years old, the author shares a life story marked by extraordinary experiences that most may not encounter in a lifetime. “Prayanam” aims to impart the lessons learned, challenges faced, and the growth that has sculpted the author into the person they are today.

The book navigates the intricate tapestry of life, exploring the purpose and significance of our time on earth, delving into philosophical perspectives, and addressing the challenges and opportunities of the digital age. It advocates for a harmonious coexistence between humanity, nature, and technology.

“Prayanam” paints a vivid picture of life as a labyrinth of experiences, emotions, and revelations. It encourages readers to embrace every twist and turn, finding meaning in the mundane, and cherishing connections forged along the way. The author’s bravery, resilience, and unwavering determination to find happiness amidst chronic battles serve as a testament to the human spirit.

Global Availability and Social Impact

“Prayanam” is now accessible to readers across 150+ countries, available on popular platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon. This global accessibility ensures that the inspirational journey reaches hearts far and wide.

In a remarkable demonstration of social responsibility, the book also supports the “Save Soil” movement initiated by Sadguru Sri Jagadish Vasudev, Isha Foundation. By aligning with this environmental cause, “Prayanam” extends its impact beyond the literary realm, contributing to the urgent mission of preserving and protecting our planet’s precious resources.

About the Author: Sai Pavan Kumar B.V.D.S.

The creative force behind “Prayanam,” Mr. Sai Pavan Kumar B.V.D.S., emerges as a young and passionate writer with the ability to ignite sparks within readers. His marvelous words not only captivate audiences but also inspire and motivate individuals on their own journeys. This book stands as a testament to his literary prowess, bravery, and a deep-rooted commitment to spreading happiness and satisfaction. With each page, Sai Pavan Kumar weaves a narrative that leaves an indelible mark on the hearts of readers, making “Prayanam” a must-read for those seeking inspiration and wisdom.

