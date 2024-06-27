Precision Engineering Technologies Celebrates Milestone with Installation of 100th PVM Machine

With the installation of its 100th PVM machine, PETECH showcases its rapid success and the industry's trust in its advanced machining solutions.

Bengaluru (Karnataka), [India], June 27: Precision Engineering Technologies (PETECH) announces the installation of its 100th PVM (Performance Vertical Machine) in just one year. This remarkable achievement underscores PETECH's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in manufacturing – and just how positively it is being received by the industry.

Designed with precision and accuracy, the PVM Performance Line Vertical Machining Centers are engineered for hardcore rigidity. These state-of-the-art machines are a one-stop solution for vertical machining, aimed at increasing productivity, optimizing tool life, and significantly reducing cost per part. The PVM series was available in six models, i.e. PVM650, PVM850, PVM1060, PVM1370, PVM1580, and PVM1890.

The range recently expanded to include the newly launched PVM640 and PDT6, which are compact, high-Speed VMC and Drill Tap Centre DTC. These represent a breakthrough in compact machining performance, offering unparalleled precision, speed, and versatility for today's demanding manufacturing environments. Featuring a compact footprint and cutting-edge design, the PVM640 VMC and PDT6 DTC is engineered to deliver exceptional performance in limited space environments – all without compromising on the speed and accuracy PETECH is renowned for.

The prototype of the PVM series was first showcased in Bangalore at IMTEX 2023, receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback. Officially launched in April 2023, the PVM series has since seen rapid adoption, culminating in the recent installation of the 100th unit. This swift success highlights the exceptional value, high precision, rigidity, and performance that the PVM machines offer, making them ideal for various industries including aerospace, automobile, mold and die, oil and gas, valve manufacturing, and general job shops.

Sumeet Bengeri, Vice President of PETECH, stated, “We proudly announce the successful installation of our 100th PVM (Performance Vertical Machine) machine, marking a significant milestone in our journey of innovation and excellence in the manufacturing industry. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our customers, partners, and employees for their unwavering support and dedication. Together, we look forward to shaping the future of manufacturing and achieving even greater heights of success.”

Bengeri added that several factors have driven the rapid success of PVM machine installations, particularly in specific regions. These factors include innovative technology, customization options, quality assurance, efficiency gains, support and service, regional partnerships, and demonstrated success stories. By leveraging these elements and understanding the specific needs of regional businesses, PETECH has facilitated the widespread adoption of PVM machines, contributing to their high installation rate. Earlier this year, PETECH had announced its strategic partnership with Upanal CNC Solutions, a prominent name in South India's manufacturing sector. This has significantly contributed to PVM's adoption across the country's southern region.

As PETECH celebrates this milestone, the team knows their journey is only just beginning, and remains committed to advancing its technology and expanding its reach. The newest range of PVM machines will feature a completely redesigned exterior, promising even more innovation and enhanced performance.

About PETECH

PRECISION ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGIES INDIA PVT LTD, a group company of Phillips Machine Tools, is a leading provider of advanced machining solutions. With a focus on precision, reliability, and innovation, PETECH continues to set new benchmarks in the manufacturing industry, helping businesses achieve greater efficiency and productivity.

To learn more about PETECH and its comprehensive range of precision engineering solutions, please visit https://petechglobal.com/

