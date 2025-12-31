Precision in Motion: How Robotic Knee Surgery is Changing Lives

NewsVoir

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 31: Living with chronic knee pain can affect every aspect of life. Simple taskslike standing for a few minutes, taking a short walk, climbing a flight of stairs, or even getting out of bedstart to feel like challenges. For many, the pain gradually reduces mobility, impacts confidence, and limits independence. As the condition worsens, people often begin to avoid social activities, exercise, and travel, further affecting their physical and emotional well-being. Thankfully, advancements in orthopedic technology are offering renewed hope. Robotic-assisted knee replacement is emerging as a breakthrough solution that delivers greater precision, faster recovery, and longer-lasting results.

Traditional knee replacement surgery has been a reliable treatment for decades, helping millions regain mobility. However, robotic technology elevates the procedure by bringing a new level of accuracy and personalization. One of the most common misconceptions about robotic surgery is that a robot performs the operation on its own. In reality, the surgeon remains fully in control throughout the procedure. The robotic system acts as a highly sophisticated tool, enhancing the surgeon's accuracy by providing real-time feedback, detailed mapping, and precise bone preparation.

The process begins well before the surgery. Patients undergo a comprehensive 3D scan of the knee, enabling the surgeon to analyse bone structure, joint alignment, and soft tissues. This information helps create a customised surgical plan that is tailored to the patient's unique anatomy. Such individualized planning reduces the chances of implant misalignmenta key factor determining long-term success and the natural feel of the knee after recovery.

During the operation, the robotic system guides the surgeon with sub-millimetre precision. It ensures only the damaged bone is removed while healthy tissues and ligaments are preserved. This minimally invasive approach leads to significantly less pain, reduced swelling, and minimal blood loss. As a result, patients often find themselves walking the same day, with many returning to normal activities far sooner than with conventional techniques.

Despite the clear benefits, concerns and myths about robotic-assisted knee replacement still persist. Some believe it is experimental, but the technology has been safely used around the world for several years. Others assume it is only suitable for older patients; however, younger individuals with arthritis or injury-related knee deterioration also benefit greatly. Robotic precision supports improved implant longevity, making it ideal for patients who wish to stay active for many years.

"Robotic knee replacement takes away much of the guesswork and brings consistent precision to every step of the surgery," says Dr. C Vivekananda Reddy, Senior Consultant - Orthopedic & Joint Replacement Surgeon at Apollo Hospital, Nellore. "Patients recover faster, move more freely, and feel more confident in their new joints."

For individuals struggling with persistent knee pain, robotic-assisted knee replacement offers a promising path toward restored mobility and a more active, pain-free future.

