Premium Menswear Brand DaMENSCH expands Product Portfolio; Launches All-new Popcorn Collection

Premium menswear brand DaMENSCH has announced the launch of its ultimate Popcorn collection. Made with sustainably sourced cotton, the range features popcorn trousers, round neck full sleeves t-shirts, Henley full sleeves t-shirts. The fabric goes through a special finishing process that gives it a texture resembling fluffy kernels of popcorn. The newly launched collection is synonymous with the brand's continuous strides in creating high-quality, innovative, and conscious products.

Known for their expertly crafted and responsibly made high-quality statement casuals, DaMENSCH has forayed into relaxed formals with this launch. The popcorn collection is a must-have this season for men who want to enhance their style. With a refined minimal aesthetic and the comfort of chinos that trousers usually lack - DaMENSCH popcorn trousers feature High-IQ dyes that use 50% lesser water. The trousers give an added smart edge and the knit structure design makes them comfy for work and even comfier for your casual outings.

DaMENSCH Popcorn T-Shirts are crafted with a superior fabric blend that uses sustainably sourced cotton and the High-IQ® dyes which are more sustainable and provide stronger darker and brighter fade-proof colors. The unmatched style of popcorn textured t-shirt can be worn for office or casual meetings. The fabric is smooth, comfortable and allows you to flex & move easily.

Commenting on the new launch, Gaurav Pushkar, Co-founder, DaMENSCH said, "As we continue to expand our exciting range of fashion portfolios, we are delighted to bring a unique popcorn collection to satisfy the need of comfort for our Da-man community. We saw that our popcorn category is growing fast in the last few days especially after receiving the phenomenal response on our Herringbone popcorn t-shirt. At DaMENSCH we combine innovative technologies and designs to bring something extraordinary and trendy for modern men that are distinct in features and most desirable in feel."

DaMENSCH's current line of products includes innerwear, t-shirts, joggers, pyjamas, shorts, sweatshirts, and hoodies. The brand has an experience store at Mantri Square Mall, Bengaluru, and is also available on platforms like Amazon, Myntra, Flipkart, and Meesho.

For their latest new popcorn collection, please reach out at - www.damensch.com/men/outerwear/casual-trousers.

