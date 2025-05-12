President Putin to visit India following Prime Minister Modi's invitation during bilateral talks

Moscow [Russia] May 12 : Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held telephone talks. This was reported by the official website of the Russian President.

The two leaders spoke by phone to discuss the strategic strength of Russia-India relations, which TV Brics described as a uniquely privileged partnership.

President Putin reiterated his condolences over the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and as cited by TV Brics, both sides stressed the urgent need for continued cooperation in combating terrorism.

During the exchange, Prime Minister Modi congratulated President Putin and the people of Russia on the upcoming 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, which he described, as reported by TV Brics, as a shared commemoration for both nations.

PM Modi also extended an invitation to President Putin to visit India for the traditional annual bilateral summit, a gesture that, as per TV Brics, was warmly received and accepted by the Russian side.

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth participated in Victory Day celebrations during his visit to Russia from May 08 to 09. The celebrations were organised on May 09, in Moscow to commemorate 80th anniversary of the victory of Soviet People in the Second World War (1941-45).

According to a release, Minister Sanjay Seth laid a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and witnessed the Victory Day Parade, along with the distinguished delegates from other countries. The participation of Raksha Rajya Mantri in the Victory Day Parade is the symbol of longstanding special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia.

During the visit, the MoS Defence called on Russian President Mr Vladimir Putin and extended congratulations for the 80th Victory Day.MoS also held a bilateral meeting with the Russian Deputy Defence Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin and thanked the Government & people of Russia for their support in India's fight against the menace of state-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

The two Ministers also discussed multifaceted military & military - technical cooperation and agreed to further deepen ties within the framework of existent institutional mechanisms. The two sides will continue to hold regular consultations and enhance cooperation in the evolving situation.

