Prestigious Champions of change to rewrite legacy with COC Telangana

The Champions of Change Telangana is going to be organised on 25 February 2022.

The award ceremony is going to be held at Taj Deccan- Kohinoor Hall in Hyderabad, Telangana from 3 pm onwards.

Champions of Change Telangana award is a state version of Champions of change national award and will honour the great work done by eminent personalities and organisations towards promoting the values of courage, community service and inclusive social development. The award is initiated drawing inspiration from the legends of Telangana state. The Hon'ble Governor of Telangana & Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan along with Justice KG Balakrishnan, (Former CJI & Chairman, NHRC) will confer the awards to the winners.

Telangana has had a rich legacy of freedom fighters, revolutionary leaders and social activists who have played a huge role in the development of the nation. Champions of Change, Telangana is another step towards celebrating the great work done by the champions of Telangana.

Champions of Change is an Indian award, for promoting Gandhian values, (Swachata), community service and social development (in Aspirational district in India), selected by constitutional jury members headed by K.G. Balakrishnan, Former Chief Justice of India and Former Chairman NRC along with Former Judge of Supreme Court of India.

IFIE annually organises Champions of Change Award at International, National and state-Level in India and it is usually presented by the President, Vice-President, Governor or a leading figure of India. Nandan Jha is the founder and Chairman of Champions of Change Award.

The achievers who will be honoured are Joginapally Santosh Kumar - MP Rajya Sabha, Dr Nageshwar Reddy - Padma Bhushan Awardee & Indian Gastroenterologist, Rameswar Rao Jupally-Founder & Chairman My Home group of companies, Jayesh Ranjan - Principal Secretary of Industries & Commerce & IT, Electronics & Communications Department, Anjani Kumar - Police Commissioner, Hyderabad, Mohammad Azharuddin- Padma Shri and Former Indian Cricket Captain, PV Sindhu-Padma Bhushan and Indian Badminton Player, Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu-Indian Telugu Film Actor, Allu Arjun-Indian Telugu Film Actor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Indian Telugu Film Actress, Kanhaiyalal Lohiva-Chairman of Lohiya Group.

Apart from the above mentioned names Komanduri Ramachari-Indian Playback Singer & Music Composer, Dr Sukanta Kumar Jena, Dr Peddireddy Sridhar, Narsi Reddy Posham, B Mahender Reddy, Dr Ponni M Concessao, Seshadri Vangala, Narendra Ram Nambula, Saraswati Annadata, Bhargavi Amirineni, Chilagani Sampath Kumara Swamy, Stephen Raveendra, Jyotsana Reddy, Sudha Rani Reddy, Shashi Jaligama, Manish Doshi, Dirisala Naresh Chowdary, Dr Raja Thangappan are some others who are being awarded in the event.

The inaugural Champions of Change Award was held in 2018 and the Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu felicitated the awardees at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The notable awardees included Chief Minister of Manipur N Bien Singh and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti.

The second edition took place in New Delhi on 20th January' 2020 with Former President of India Late Shri Pranab Mukherjee as Chief Guest and notable awardees included Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisoda, Union minister Anurag Thakur and Swami Avdheshanand Giri ji Maharaj.

The third edition took place at Taj Resort & Convention Centre, Goa on 16th April' 2021 with Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra Sh Bhagat Singh Koshiyari as Chief Guest and notable awardees included Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Former Union minister of state Shripad Naik, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Member of Lok Sabha Hema Malini, Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam and Swami Chidanand Saraswati ji.

The first edition of state level award Champions of Change Maharashtra was organized on 30th September 2021 at Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai with Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari as the Chief Guest and the notable awardees included Former CM of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil, Jackie Shroff, Dia Mirza, social activist Late Sindhutai Sapkal (Padma Shri) and Popatrao Pawar (Padma Shri).

