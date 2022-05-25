Preventive, curative well-being a top priority- CGH Earth Experience Wellness reports surge in bookings post Covid

Consumers are increasingly taking their health into their own hands.

These past few years, while unprecedented, have accelerated the growth of the global wellness industry; a USD 1.5 trillion market with a forecasted growth of 5-10 per cent annually.

Consumers are looking at health and well-being beyond the conventional approach and through a more holistic lens that incorporates the importance of mind, body, and spirit for healthy living. CGH Earth Experience Wellness centres which are world renowned for their holistic and authentic practises are in some of the most unique and breath-taking locations in Kerala & Karnataka.

Sidarth Dominic, CEO, CGH Earth Experience Wellness said, "CGH Earth's wellness philosophy is centred around the fact that it treats the source and not just the symptoms. Our centres are in the midst of pristine natural surroundings which lends itself to the overall healing journey. Combining the power of ancient medicinal systems and traditional therapeutic practices, the Ayurveda and Naturopathy centres offer an inclusive approach to disease free living. We are witnessing an increase in demand and a surge in bookings post COVID, as consumers are realizing the tremendous value and health benefits they can draw from the programs at our centres."

CGH Earth Experience Wellness portfolio has three distinct approaches and formats: The first being CGH Earth Ayurveda in Kerala - Kalari Kovilakom and Kalari Rasayana, India's premier healthcare facilities that have treatments built on the tenets of Ayurveda; with a focus on personalized and attentive care under expert practitioners, quality healing spaces and therapies; bringing a deep healing experience in totality.

Kalari Kovilakom is located in a 200-year-old palace in Kollengode, where history meets tranquillity, and Kalari Rasayana sits in an undisturbed area of a serene lake in an idyllic village in Southern Kerala.

The second format to healing is at Prakriti Shakti. Located in the hills of Panchalimedu in Kerala, this is a naturopathy oasis set in a nurturing and healing ecosystem, leveraging the power of nature to enable holistic and transformative healing. All of the above centres are targeted to preventive and curative healing, offering science-based programmes that integrates personalized treatments and therapies, healthy cuisine, yoga, meditation, and mindfulness.

Thoughtfully designed by the CGH Earth Wellness experts, the centres offer top of the line treatments, medically certified doctors and therapists, wellness chefs who use innovative and inventive techniques offering nutrient rich organic food and beverages.

Every person has an individually prescribed course of treatment, which includes a tailor-made diet plan to support the healing process. The varied treatment programs include Naturopathy detox, Panchakarma, long COVID recovery, weight-management, treating diabetes, post Cancer care, women's health conditions, stress, insomnia, anxiety, hyper-tension, and immunity building, amongst others.

The third approach of CGH Earth Experience wellness is SwaSwara in Gokarna, a natural sanctuary for well-being on the pristine Om Beach. The programmes here combine Ayurveda, yoga, meditation, nature, art and conscious-cuisine to offer a unique holiday experience for one's overall well-being. SwaSwara is designed for a transformative experience that celebrates the earth and re-invigorates the senses.

Take your path to holistic healing with customized programs starting from 14-days for Ayurveda, and 7-14 days and above for Naturopathy. Take a wellness break at SwaSwara for shorter durations.

Get in touch:

Websites

CGH Earth Ayurveda -

Prakriti Shakti -

SwaSwara -

The art of healing meets the science of health at CGH Earth Experience Wellness - with experiences that heal your body, mind and soul. Combining the power of ancient medicinal systems and traditional therapeutic practices, CGH Earth Wellness offers holistic healthcare based on Ayurveda, Naturopathy and Yoga. It also addresses one's overall state of wellbeing through experiences that are fulfilling and enriching for the self.

All of the transformative experiences offered by CGH Earth Wellness are intrinsically nourished by the core values that are at the heart of all the group's hospitality and healthcare. The CGH Earth Group believes that operating with environmental sensitivity, including and benefiting local community and adopting the local ethos are the only ways to revive, sustain and thrive as a global collective.

A pioneer in responsible tourism in India and with a credible background spanning over five decades in offering uniquely immersive travel experiences, CGH Earth diversified into wellness with the start of Ayurveda Healthcare 17 years back at Kalari Kovilakom, followed by Kalari Rasayana.

Subsequently, Prakriti Shakti was started in 2018, which offers naturopathy healthcare, another system of holistic healing with roots in indigenous wisdom.

These centres are certified and accredited by NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers). While the Ayurveda and Naturopathy healing centres primarily addressed the body, SwaSwara was CGH Earth's quest towards redefining the meaning of a true holiday.

Embraced by the wilderness on the seashore of Om beach, SwaSwara addressed the mind by offering rejuvenating and immersive experiences to release, re-focus and recalibrate the self.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor