Prime Landmarks owners Mangesh Warule and AvinashJagdale felicitated as Trendsetters 2022 by Maharashtra Times

September 14: Every day, countless people search for a well-built home that not only has all the key amenities but is also affordable. Meet Mangesh Warule and AvinashJagdale, who have been recognized as Trendsetters 2022 for providing affordable housing space to people in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Mr Mangesh and Mr Avinash are owners of Prime Landmarks, a leading real estate developer located in Navi Mumbai.

A low-cost home provides the fundamental amenities and features with excellent, long-lasting construction at a price point that ambitious consumers may afford. Affordable housing consequently benefits the low-income members of society particularly and makes excellent economic sense. Affordable housing not only helps fulfil the basic need of a home for the underprivileged but also has a positive impact on India’s economy.

The shortage of safe, affordable housing costs cities in the country dearly in a variety of ways. Cities that fail to provide affordable housing alternatives push away inhabitants, lose prospective employees, and stifle economic progress.

While people who currently have secure and stable housing may be unaware of the full cost of poverty, the consequences are real and may have a major impact on our communities.

High property prices may stifle a local economy, leaving jobs vacant and residents with less buying power. However, when inexpensive housing is widely available, more opportunities open up for individuals of all income levels. More money is available for community expenditures, and long-term transformation may occur.

Prime Landmarks was founded in 2010 to cater to the growing need for low-cost housing in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Since it was established, the company has evolved to become one of the best real estate developers in the region, serving the needs of its clients.

Every prime project that Prime Landmarks works on is a standing testimony to the company’s approach to upholding excellent standards in construction and design. Over the years, Prime Landmarks have created a distinctive mark on the skyline of Mumbai. All of the company’s projects bear their characteristic-technical expertise, location, quality, layouts, and completion on schedule.

Mr Mangesh Warule was felicitated along with Mr AvinashJagdale by Maharashtra Times and Times Interact as Trendsetters 2022 in the field of Builders & Developers.

The Trendsetters 2022 award was an attempt to acknowledge and appreciate the exemplary work done by people like Mr Mangesh and Mr Avinash. The glittering event had the presence of several top personalities from various industries. It was held at Novotel Hotel, Juhu, Mumbai,

On August 28, 2022.

The Chief Guest at this significant event was Cabinet Minister and social activist Ramdas Athavale, President of the Republican Party of India (A) and currently serving as Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in the federal government.

AdhinathKothare, one of India’s most gifted and diverse performers, producers, and National Award-winning director, was the second Chief Guest. The third Chief Guest was Dr SohiniSastri, one of the country’s finest astrologers who has received three National Awards in Astrology and has been helping people solve their issues for over 15 years.

