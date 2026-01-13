Prime Volleyball League sets new viewership benchmark for emerging sports leagues, S4 records 239 million views

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 13: Season 4 of the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia, held in Hyderabad, in October 2025, delivered a landmark performance recording 239 million views across live TV & YouTube broadcast.

Season 4 witnessed massive 1.1 billion views across content categories & platforms with an unprecedented one-of-a-kind partnership with YouTube, a first for Indian sports leagues. The season marked a clear shift in how PVL engaged with younger audiences. Through collaborations with platforms such as Snapchat, the league focused on short-form storytelling to reach young millennial fans. Volleyball-focused creators were also formally recognised as league ambassadors, helping extend the sport beyond matchday coverage.

This approach delivered strong returns across platforms, with YouTube emerging as a central engagement driver with over 500 hours of live broadcast across six Sony Sports Network channels and in six languages.

Cumulative live TV viewership for the fourth season stood at 88.2 million, marking a 7% percent increase compared to the previous season. The television audience was nearly evenly split across gender, with 57 percent male and 43 percent female viewership.

For the first time, PVL also streamed its live matches on YouTube across six languages; Hindi, English, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada, generating over 151 million cumulative views during Season 4 where 80 percent of the digital audience were aged between 18 and 44 years underlining league's strong connect among young mobile first viewers.

Commenting on the season, Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO, Prime Volleyball League said, "PVL has always looked to innovate, whether it's in how the sport is presented or how fans consume content around it. As an emerging league, we've consistently explored newer formats and platforms, and Season 4 showed how strongly that approach resonates with today's digital-first audiences."

Overall social engagement also saw a sharp rise, with the league generating 105 million engagements during the season, nearly 30 times higher than the previous year. Creator-led content played a significant role in this growth, delivering over 48 million views across 353 videos, despite only a limited increase in content volume compared to Season 3.

"Season 4 was about putting digital at the centre of the league's growth. By partnering closely with platforms and giving creators a meaningful role in the PVL ecosystem, we were able to grow the volleyball audience in a way that feels authentic and sustainable," Tuhin Mishra, MD and Co-Founder, Baseline Ventures, PVL's exclusive marketing partner added.

With unprecedented digital growth, rising broadcast and streaming viewership, and a rapidly expanding youth fan base, PVL Season 4 has established a new benchmark for how emerging sports leagues in India can build scale, relevance and fandom through a digital-first ecosystem.

About RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia:

RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia is India's first professional volleyball league with 10 teams, co-owned & exclusively marketed by India's leading sports marketing firm, Baseline Ventures. The league successfully completed four seasons in October 2025. Prime Volleyball League works closely with the global body of Volleyball (Federation Internationale de Volley Ball, FIVB). The league has top players from India and worldwide where the international players come through FIVB's international transfer procedure.

