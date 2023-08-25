Primus Partners Welcomes Juhi Talwar as Maiden Gen Z to its Board

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 25: Primus Partners - a leading Indian management consulting services firm - announced the induction of Juhi Talwar as a Generation Z invitee on its Board of Directors. This strategic move by Primus Partners highlights the commitment of engaging young talent for the company’s long-term vision. It reflects their commitment to embracing diverse perspectives that drive innovation in today's dynamic business environment.

Juhi is a dynamic and forward-thinking 27-year-old, she joined the Primus Partners team in May 2020. Reflecting on her selection which say employees of the firm voting for her, Primus Partners highted her appreciation of culture and an insatiable desire to learn as something that stood her out. Appreciation of diverse culture is rooted in her education that also involved studying in Japan. She has demonstrated exceptional leadership potential with her deep understanding of Gen Z’s values, preferences, and digital engagement patterns.

Nilaya Varma, Co-founder & CEO, Primus Partners commenting on the induction said, “Boards have to reflect its people and clients, the experience in not about age but perspective and we are glad that Primus Board will now also have GenZ representation to bring in a new perspective. Juhi’s induction on the Board not only showcases the youth’s potential but also aligns seamlessly with our growth-oriented measures. This decision will substantially enrich our discussions and strategies, ensuring the company’s sustained agility and absolute readiness to address the dynamic challenges and prospects presented by today’s competitive markets.”

Juhi's involvement reflects Primus Partners' dedication to innovation and staying ahead of the curve when it comes to people centric policies, which also saw issue of ESOPs earlier this year building on the overall theme of no bell curve and role based structure. Juhi is poised to contribute a unique perspective that will help drive Primus Partners’ strategic decisions and counsel for its clients.

Expressing excitement about the opportunity, Juhi Talwar stated, “My appointment emphasises the organisation’s trust in the younger generation’s capabilities. Through this experience, I aspire to gain profound insights into the company’s decision-making process and operational intricacies while honing my abilities in business management and communication.”

In recent years, Primus Partners has taken decisive steps to empower its future talent. Commenting on the organisation’s initiatives for empowering millennial and Gen Z employees, Charu Malhotra, Co-founder & CHRO, Primus Partners noted, “Emerging young professionals can serve as enablers of change, bringing a fresh spirit of acceptance to the workplace. The process that led to Juhi’s selection accentuates our commitment to fairness, as candidates born after 1995 were chosen via transparent, objective criteria. As the pioneering Gen Z representative, Juhi will pave the path for others to follow in her bold footsteps. Enlisting a Gen Z member on the Primus Board exemplifies our culture of embracing inclusion to celebrate the diversity that surrounds us, such that our people shouldn’t only be passive consumers of company vision but be active shapers and influencers of our policies and programs.”

In sync with its dedication to mentorship and professional development, Primus Partners envisions leveraging Juhi’s expertise to harness and empower young talent within the organisation. The move is part of the Company’s ongoing commitment to cultivating the potential of its millennial workforce.

This strategic addition to the Board also reinforces its commitment to investing in the leaders of tomorrow. The company is steadfast in its pledge to drive innovation and growth while empowering its workforce for a brighter future.

