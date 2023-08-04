Pristyn Care Ramps Up Its Workforce, Onboards 600 New Employees to Fuel Growth and Expansion

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 4: Pristyn Care, the leading healthcare provider, is delighted to announce significant employee expansion in the last quarter. The company has strengthened its workforce by welcoming 600 talented individuals on board.

To fuel its expansion, Pristyn Care has strategically hired 500 care coordinators, strengthening its operations and driving business growth. Additionally, the company has brought on board 100 professionals across various departments, including patient care, central operations, insurance, tech and medical teams, to enhance its core functions. Pristyn Care has also prioritized leadership appointments, ensuring that key positions are filled with competent individuals who align with the company's vision and values. Pristyn Care's hiring endeavors are in line with its mission to extend its footprint and presence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets across India, with the aim of making quality secondary surgery care accessible to more people.

Harsimarbir Singh, Co-founder at Pristyn Care, expressed, "At Pristyn Care, our strategic focus is on creating diverse opportunities within the healthcare industry. With pride, we've generated 20,000 jobs (direct & in-direct), empowering Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Our dedicated teams are catalysts for world-class innovations, while unwavering healthcare accessibility drives our mission. Embracing the dynamic health-tech landscape, we lead innovations benefiting patients and doctors nationwide."

Srinivas Reddy P, Senior Vice President, Human Resources at Pristyn Care, highlighted the company's strategic approach to team expansion, saying, "As we capitalize on this expansion, Pristyn Care is dedicated to deploying the right resources to strengthen our market presence. Our paramount goal is to cultivate a dynamic ecosystem that fosters talent, fuels innovation, and unlocks boundless possibilities. With a steadfast commitment to meeting the rising demand in Tier 2 and 3 cities, we are resolute in delivering unparalleled healthcare services to our valued patients."

Pristyn Care's employee growth reflects its steadfast dedication to providing high-quality healthcare solutions and positively impacting lives nationwide.

