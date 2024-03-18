Procter & Gamble India appoints Kumar Venkatasubramanian as CEO

Mumbai, March 18 Procter & Gamble India on Monday announced that Kumar Venkatasubramanian will take over as CEO for its operations in the country from May 1.

He will take over from LV Vaidyanathan, who will leave the company to pursue other interests after 28 years of service at P&G, it said in a statement.

An alumnus of IIM Calcutta with almost 24 years of experience, Venkatasubramanian is currently leading the P&G business in Australia and New Zealand as CEO.

Prior to the Australia role, Venkatasubramanian led the sales team in P&G India until 2020.

“Venkatasubramanian is no stranger to the India organisation, having spent many years building and executing our business strategies here. The India business and people will immensely benefit from his leadership and vision,” said Stanislav Vecera, P&G President, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

Under Venkatasubramanian’s leadership, many programmes were expanded to have a significant impact on employees and the community. This included P&G ANZ’s largest-ever corporate partnership with the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

“I look forward to being back in the market, learning more about the Indian consumers and serving their needs. The India organisation is on a momentum, delivering consistent results and a balanced top and bottom-line growth,” said Venkatasubramanian.

“We will focus on a portfolio of daily use products where performance drives brand choice and raises the bar on all aspects of our superiority strategy – product, package, brand communication, retail execution, and value,” he added.

