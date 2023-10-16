Producer Shiv Aryan Unveils Highly Anticipated Hindi Film ‘Coat’ Starring Sanjay Mishra and Vivaan Shah

New Delhi (India), October 16: Renowned producer Shiv Aryan is set to captivate audiences with the upcoming Hindi film ‘Coat,’ a production by Black Panther Movies Ltd (London). Scheduled for release on October 13th, 2023, the film boasts a stellar cast including Vivaan Shah, Sanjay Mishra, Sonal Jha, Pooja Pandey, Badal Rajpoot, Naveen Prakash, Gagan Gupta, and Abhishek Chauhan.

Shiv Aryan, a multifaceted talent, has carved a niche for himself in the world of entertainment. His performances in notable films like ‘Race 3’ alongside Salman Khan, ‘Bhuj’ featuring Ajay Devgan, and ‘Chehare’ alongside the legendary Amitabh Bachchan Marathi film ‘ Prema chi Nate ‘ have earned him acclaim and admiration from both critics and audiences. With an impressive filmography, Shiv Aryan has exhibited his versatility as an actor.

In addition to his acting prowess, Shiv Aryan is also making significant strides in film production under the banner Black panther movies ltd ( London )with Surekha mahatre and Saurabh aryan (I.T learner’s). His upcoming project ‘Virat,’ directed by Hemat Soren. Hemant is the director of the hit film ‘Dhoop Chaun’ also. ‘ Virat ‘produced in collaboration with Kailesh Gurud of Guru Pictures, promises to be a compelling addition to his portfolio. Kailesh Gurud is a successful Businessman also in heavy industries.

Shiv aryan is making south film also under his company Black panther movies ltd ( London) Sugarless’ was a blockbuster film and now shiv aryan is making two more pictures with Surekha mhatre nd Saurabh aryan. one is superhit film ‘Lockup death ‘ with talented director Mohan ‘ Lockup death 2’nd another with supar dupar best director Omprakash Rao. Omprakash Rao given a lot of suparstar in south film with superhit film.

Directed by the talented Akshay Ditti and produced by Shiv Aryan, Pinnu Singh, Arpit Garg, and Kumar Abhishek, “COAT” promises a riveting narrative that has already piqued the curiosity of cinephiles. The film’s intriguing storyline and exceptional cast are expected to leave an indelible mark on the world of cinema.

Lead actors Vivaan Shah and Sanjay Mishra shared their excitement and insights about working on this project. They expressed their eagerness for the film’s release, emphasizing the depth and complexity of their respective roles.

“Coat” is poised to be a cinematic gem, combining a compelling narrative with stellar performances. The film’s producers are confident that it will not only entertain but also resonate with audiences on a profound level. As the release date approaches, anticipation is mounting for what promises to be a standout contribution to the world of Indian cinema.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor