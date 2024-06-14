Product of the Year Announces 2024 Winners - Consumers Recognize Innovation

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14: Product of the Year, the world's leading consumer-voted award for product innovation, unveiled the "Product of the Year 2024" Winners of its 16th Edition in India.

Innovative products across various categories including, Air Cooler, Ceiling Fan, Grinder, Refrigerator, Washing Machine, Room Heater, Health Snack for Kids, Face Wash & Moisturizer, Sexual Wellness and Life Insurance Plans have been voted and recognized as "Product of the Year 2024" by consumers across India.

Below is the list of Product of the Year 2024 Winners:

Air Cooler: Havells Breezo-i 35

Ceiling Fan: Havells Albus

Dry & Wet Grinder: Havells NutriGrind

Face Moisturizer: Neutrogena Hydro Boost

Face Wash: Clean & Clear Foaming Face Wash

Health Snack for Kids (3-6 yrs): Gerber Puffs

Life Insurance - Guaranteed Income Plan: Aviva New Family Income Builder Plan

Life Insurance - Savings Plan: Bajaj Allianz Life ACE

Life Insurance - Term Plan: Bajaj Allianz Life eTouch

Life Insurance - Term Plan for Diabetics: Bajaj Allianz Life Diabetic Term Plan II Sub 8 HbA1c

Life Insurance - ULIP: Kotak T.U.L.I.P

Oil Filled Room Heater: Havells Hestio

Refrigerator: Lloyd 188L Direct Cool 5 Star Refrigerator

Sexual Wellness: Manforce Epic ThinX

Washing Machine: Lloyd Digi Grande H

Established over 30 years ago in France and currently in its 16th year in India, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with an effort to guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. The recognition is backed by the votes of a large consumer base.

Using the route of stronger associations, Product of the Year has significantly strengthened its proposition, making it more compelling and appealing to product teams across the board. The platform now offers brands the opportunity to use the logo on digital, offline and integrated campaigns, following the global models being used successfully in the US, Europe and other markets. This sought-after recognition is based on consumer voting in a pan-India survey conducted by NielsenIQ to determine the winners.

Mike Nolan, CEO, Product of the Year Management said, "Product of the Year remains the power of the people. Now more than ever shoppers want great new products that deliver value and with thousands of products are launched each year, Product of the Year uniquely helps people find those innovations. Product of the Year has a direct impact on not only the credibility of brands that are voted winners but has demonstrable impact on increased sales. It's been a different landscape across global markets and we've seen scores of brands innovate in unique ways - but Product of the Year remains a trusted source of information for shoppers."

Commenting on the winner announcement, Raj Arora, CEO, Product of the Year India, said, "Product of the Year continues to remain useful to product launches across the board. We are in our 16th year in India and add relevance and bite to the marketing strategies of product teams. Innovation is at the heart of our process and the consumer is a vital cog in the identification of winners in each category. This year, we've seen some fabulous innovations again across various categories."

Product of the Year India has NielsenIQ as their Research Affiliate since its inception in India, 16 years ago.

