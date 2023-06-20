Product of the Year announces Winners of its 15th Anniversary Edition

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20: Product of the Year, the world's largest consumer voted award for product innovation, unveiled the "Product of the Year 2023" Winners of its 15th Anniversary Edition in India.

Innovative products across various categories including Air Purifier, Ceiling Fan, Tower Air Cooler, Water Heater, Water Purifier and Life Insurance Plans have been voted and recognized as "Product of the Year 2023" by consumers across India.

Below is the list of Product of the Year 2023 Winners:

- Air Purifier - Havells Studio Meditate

- Ceiling Fan - Havells Amaya - Italian Elegance

- Life Insurance - Guaranteed Savings Plan - Max Life Smart Wealth Advantage Guarantee Plan

- Life Insurance - Retirement Plan - Bharti AXA Swabhimaan Retirement Plan

- Life Insurance - Whole Life Plan - PNB MetLife Century Plan

- Tower Air Cooler - Havells Zurii

- Water Heater - Havells Otto

- Water Purifier - Havells Albus

Established over 30 years ago in France and celebrating its 15th year in India, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with an effort to guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. The awards are backed by the votes of a large consumer base.

Using the route of much stronger associations, Product of the Year has significantly strengthened its proposition, making it more compelling and appealing to product teams across the board. The platform now offers brands the opportunity to use the logo on digital, offline and integrated campaigns, following the global models being used successfully in the US, Europe and other markets. This sought after recognition is based on consumer voting conducted by NielsenIQ who executed a pan-India survey to determine the winners.

Mike Nolan, CEO, Product of the Year Management said, "Product of the Year remains the power of the people. Now more than ever shoppers want great new products that deliver value and with thousands of products are launched each year, Product of the Year uniquely helps people find those innovations. Product of the Year has a direct impact on not only the credibility of brands that are voted winners but has demonstrable impact on increased sales. It's been a different landscape across global markets and we've seen scores of brands innovate in unique ways - but Product of the Year remains a trusted source of information for shoppers."

Commenting on the winner announcement, Raj Arora, CEO, Product of the Year India, said, "Product of the Year continues to remain useful to product launches across the board. We are in our 15th year in India and add relevance and sting to the marketing strategies of product teams. Innovation is at the heart of our process and the consumer is a vital cog in the identification of winners in each category. This year, we've seen some fabulous innovations again."

Product of the Year India has NielsenIQ as their Research Affiliate since its inception in India, 15 years ago.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor