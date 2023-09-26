Prof. Dr. Parin Somani felicitated by Global Economic Forum at University of Oxford, UK

PNN

Oxford [United Kingdom], September 26: Event Celebrates Extraordinary Achievements and Facilitates International Collaborations at G20 Summit. In a spectacular ceremony held at the renowned University of Oxford on 22nd September 2023, the Global Economic Forum's G20 Summit witnessed a momentous recognition of exceptional individuals whose contributions have left an indelible mark on a global scale. Prof. Dr. Parin Somani, a luminary in the realms of Education, Women Empowerment, and Youth Development, was awarded the prestigious Global Icon Award.

The event was graced by an esteemed delegation from the G20 countries, including notable figures from the domains of Technology, Industry, Academia, Politics, NGOs, and the Entertainment industry, all converging to deliberate on potential collaborations between these influential nations.

The Global Icon Award was a testament to Prof. Dr. Parin Somani's remarkable contributions and influential presence in her field. This recognition not only showcases her dedication and tireless efforts but also underscores the importance of promoting education, empowerment, and holistic development for women and youth on an international platform.

At the ceremony, Dr. Hari Krishna Maram, the founder of the Global Economic Forum and Prof. Dr. Parin Somani, Director of the London Organisation of Skills Development, extended honours to the Chancellor of the University of Oxford, The Rt Hon the Lord Patten of Barnes, KG, CH, PC, Christopher Francis Patten, and Professor Irene Tracey, CBE, FMedSci, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford. Notably, Prof. Irene Tracey, as the 273rd Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford, is the second woman to hold this prestigious position in the university's 1111-year-old history. The University of Oxford stands tall as the top-ranked institution globally for 2023, according to the Times Higher Education World rankings.

Prof. Dr. Parin Somani, deserving of this monumental recognition, was honoured by The Rt Hon the Lord Patten of Barnes, KG, CH, PC, Christopher Francis Patten, Chancellor of the University of Oxford, and Prof. Irene Tracey, CBE, FMedSci, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford. Her invaluable contributions in the spheres of Education, Women Empowerment, and Youth Development were acknowledged and celebrated through the Global Icon Award.

Prof. Dr. Parin Somani is a distinguished academic scholar and holds the esteemed position of Director at the London Organisation of Skills Development (LOSD). She serves as the Chief Editor of the Global Research Journal, and her diverse roles include being an educator, two-times TEDx speaker, author, international motivational speaker, humanitarian, philanthropist, and recipient of multiple international awards. Notably, she was crowned Mrs. Universe 2022, a title bestowed by Bollywood actress Mahek Chahal. Additionally, she holds the title of Engima Mrs. World 2022, Mrs. India 2021, and Mrs. BritAsian 2021, crowned respectively by Bollywood actress Aditi Govitrikar. She has also achieved the prestigious titles of Mrs. Universe International 2021, Mrs. India Global 2021 and secured the position of 2nd runner-up in Mrs. Queen of India 2021.

Prof. Dr. Parin Somani possesses an impressive academic portfolio, holding two academic doctorates and being granted six honorary doctorates in recognition of her outstanding humanitarian and philanthropic efforts worldwide. Her accomplishments have garnered recognition in various esteemed record-keeping platforms, including the Guinness World Book of Records, World Book of Records (five times), India Book of Records (twice), Asia Book of Records, Karnataka Book of Records (twice), Golden World Book of Records, and Scholars Book of World Records.

Furthermore, Prof. Dr. Parin Somani is an accomplished author with 19 published books to her name. Her dedication to society's betterment has led her to travel to over 117 countries across the globe, where she actively engages in initiatives focusing on education, women empowerment, and youth development.

As a true humanitarian, academic trailblazer, and beauty with brains, Prof. Dr. Parin Somani's remarkable journey continues to inspire and uplift countless individuals worldwide. Driven by her powerful mottos, "To help Mankind until her last breath" and "By working together, we can make a positive global change," she leaves a profound and lasting impact on society.

The Global Economic Forum's G20 Summit and the associated Global Icon Award ceremony were a testament to the power of collective achievements and the vital role that visionaries like Prof. Dr. Parin Somani play in shaping a better, more empowered world for us all. The event's focus on collaboration and acknowledgement of outstanding contributions sets a strong foundation for a future of progress and shared successes on the global stage.

