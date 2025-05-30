Profin Range of Aluminium Profiles by Hafele

New Delhi [India], May 30: Gone are the days when kitchens had dedicated rooms which were only used for daily chores like cooking and washing. With the on-going migration into urban centres the concept of micro-living as a trend is now gaining importance among city dwellers. Separating walls disappear, living spaces merge. These spaces flow into each other and therefore integrating family and living space with kitchens remains a very popular design option especially in upcoming cities.

An open kitchen layout comes with multiple advantages. It transforms your kitchen into the pulsating hub of your home enabling easy conversations between your guests and you as you cook and prepare dishes. It also adds a sense of volume to your kitchen. With this layout the kitchen and its cabinetry need to not only look immaculate but should also carry an individualistic appeal which blurs the lines of distinction between your living spaces. Hafele represents Profin – a comprehensive range of state-of-the-art Aluminium Profiles that helps you achieve all this and much more. The range consists of four different categories of profiles – Gola Profiles, Stack Modular Shelving, Rail Door Profiles and Strike Shelving System. These categories exploit an individual's sense of sophistication by proposing exciting design potentials and flawless integration. These profiles are manufactured using advanced technology with meticulous precision that augments user-friendliness and ensures utmost ease of installation.

The Profin Range of Aluminium Profiles and their accessories, across categories, are available in five contemporary finishes – Silver, Graphite, Gold, Rose Gold and Dark Bronze. Whether you opt for a dark kitchen or follow the recent trend of adapting metallic hues, our versatile range of profiles blends in perfectly with all colour schemes. When used in contrast, they stand out like jewelled embellishments that radiate across the kitchen.

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

