New Delhi [India], May 28: Progressive Infotech (Workelevate) today announced that it has been recognized by Gartner in the Niche Quadrant of the 2025 Magic Quadrant for Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Tools, marking its inclusion for the second consecutive year since Gartner started it.

Workelevate takes a differentiated approach to DEX by bringing employees into the centre of Digital Workplace (DWP) strategy. Its platform unifies AI IT Copilot, Digital Employee Experience, and Endpoint Managementdesigned to deliver both high-impact automation for IT teams and intuitive self-service support for employees.

"Being one of the youngest vendors among legacy players and still winning trust from both partners and customers alike speaks volumes," said Prateek Garg, Founder and Investor of Workelevate. "Our focus is clear: automate IT support, elevate employee experience, and empower IT teams with full endpoint visibility and complianceall within one unified platform.

As the digital workplace evolves, we believe ITSM will remain the core stack, while adjacent capabilitieslike Endpoint Management, Experience Management, Digital Assistants, and Knowledge Automationwill increasingly converge into a single platform. In our view this consolidation is critical to reduce tool sprawl, simplify operations, and create a unified source of truth for both IT and employees.

In our view being recognized by Gartner for the second year reinforces our commitment to building for that futureintelligent, integrated, and experience-led."

With growing interest from global enterprises and managed services partners, Workelevate continues to gain traction as a modern alternative to traditional DEX tools. Its ability to deliver rapid value without the need for rip-and-replace makes it a strategic fit for IT teams and service providers looking to drive agility, faster adoption, and measurable end-user impact across hybrid and distributed environments.

Workelevate delivers measurable outcomes, including over 60% ticket automation, 30% reduction in services cost, improved asset and patch compliance posture, and return on investment within 100 days of deployment.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Employee Experience Management Tools, Dan Wilson, Stuart Downes, et al., 26 May 2025.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

