Promea’s Vision For Blood Glucose Meter Powered By Mr. Pavan Chandra Nagoor

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 14: Promea Therapeutics, a leading player in the healthcare technology sector, with the introduction of Dr. Protech D & Dr. Protech D+ branded Glucomters is proud to announce the successful commercialization of its entire range of glucose meters and test strips.

This achievement solidifies Promea's position as a pioneer in the Indian market, offering a comprehensive solution for diabetes management. Promea is the only Indian company to have successfully commercialised both blood glucose meters and test strips across both conventional meter as well as smart meter platforms:

Blood Glucose Meters & Glucose Test Strips:

GOD (Glucose Oxidase) Platform

GDH (Glucose Dehydrogenase) Platform

Smart Glucose Meters & Glucose Test Strips:

GOD (Glucose Oxidase) Platform

GDH (Glucose Dehydrogenase) Platform

In line with the government’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Promea has also initiated the manufacturing of generic glucose test strips. This strategic move aims to reduce India’s dependency on imported test strips and make affordable, high-quality products accessible to a wider population.

By offering a diverse range of products, Promea aims to cater to the diverse needs of diabetic patients, ensuring easy access to high-quality, affordable glucose monitoring solutions.

Promea is on the brink of launching India’s first Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) system, a groundbreaking innovation that empowers diabetic patients to monitor their blood glucose levels continuously. This cutting-edge technology will provide real-time insights into glucose trends, enabling better decision-making and improved diabetes management.

Promea's vision extends beyond glucose monitoring. The company is actively working on expanding its product portfolio to include a range of Point-of-Care (POC) devices and test strips for parameters such as Cholesterol, Triglycerides, Ketones, Uric Acid, and HbA1c.

Promea is dedicated to empowering individuals to manage their health at home. By developing innovative home healthcare solutions, the company aims to enhance patient convenience and improve overall health outcomes.

Mr. Pavan Chandra Nagoor, Commercial Director of Promea Therapeutics, expressed his enthusiasm for the company's role in revolutionizing India’s healthcare landscape.

“We are excited to be at the forefront of the Indian diabetes care market,” said Mr. Nagoor. “By offering a comprehensive range of glucose meters and test strips, we aim to empower individuals with diabetes to effectively manage their condition. Our commitment to quality and affordability ensures that our products are accessible to all.”

A Commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat

Promea is actively contributing to India’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat by focusing on domestic manufacturing and innovation. The company is investing in state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and stringent quality control measures to ensure that its products meet the highest global standards.

“Promea is committed to driving innovation and improving patient care,” said Mr. Pavan. “Our focus on developing cutting-edge healthcare solutions, coupled with our commitment to quality and affordability, sets us apart in the industry.”

Please take a moment to expore our product showcase for further details https://promea.in/ivd-diagnostics/glucose

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor