Promodome Motion Pictures' Producer and advertising entrepreneur Sandip Kapur working on Uttar Da Puttar for his next production

After working on some award-winning films like "Jugaad" with Manoj Bajpayee, "Anaarkali of Aarah" with Swara Bhaskar and Pankaj Tripathi "Bhonsle" again with Manoj Bajpayee that Bajpai won the National Award, Sandip Kapur is gearing up to produce three films.

The three films have been in scripting stage and the last two years have gone in extensive research to write those scripts.

The two out of three scripts are ready to go on floor early next year. The first one is a comedy titled "Uttar Da Puttar" it's satire, based on real incident while the second film is a biopic on a transgender based in the national capital.

Says the Producer, "We have been making films that are socially relevant and going forward too, the idea would be to make films that not only entertaining but also speak about socially relevant subjects without being preachy. As filmmakers, we have certain responsibility towards our audiences I believe."

Sandip Kapur recently made two short films called 'Pattern' and 'The Turban' that won numerous awards (Approx 15 to 20) and accolades around the globe. Pattern revolved around a courageous child who gets bullied in school while The Turban is the story revolving around riots that took place in 2020 while the CAA NRC protests were going on.

Pankaj Tripathi and Swara Bhaskar coming to league of her own with Anaarkali of Aarah and Manoj Bajpayee starting the second inning with Bhonsle, it will be interesting to see the cast in his forthcoming films.

