Prompt Group unveils Solar MilkoChill Units to revolutionise dairy quality and sustainability

The innovation marks a significant leap in enhancing milk quality through instant chilling at source technology using solar power

Sirohi (Rajasthan) [India], August 25: Prompt Group, a leading equipment and software solutions provider across the dairy supply chain, inaugurated ten Solar MilkoChill units (instant milk chillers), a groundbreaking innovation in the dairy industry in the Sirohi district of Rajasthan.

The state-of-the-art Solar MilkoChill units have been installed at Asha Mahila Milk Producers Company Limited with financial support from the World Wide Fund (WWF) India.

The critical factor affecting milk quality is the time lag between milking and the first chilling. Milk needs to be chilled at the earliest to arrest bacterial growth and retain its quality. Prompt’s Solar MilkoChill unit makes it possible to chill milk at its source, thereby reducing spoilage, retaining quality, increasing shelf life, and hence increasing farmers’ income.

Speaking on the occasion, Shridhar Mehta, Managing Director of Prompt Group, said, “Our Solar MilkoChill unit is a pioneering product that marks a significant leap in improving milk quality through innovative solar-powered chilling technology. The product offers a viable and complementary alternative to the existing bulk milk cooler solutions and has the potential to revolutionise the dairy industry. It reflects our commitment to drive positive change in the dairy industry and aligns with our vision for ushering in sustainable dairy solutions.”

Delivering the welcome address, Dharmendra Malik, CEO of Asha Mahila Milk Producers Company, said, “We are pleased to have collaborated with Prompt Group to install Solar MilkoChill units. Adopting instant chilling technology WILL benefit dairy farmers and is also advantageous to dairies as it ensures improved milk quality and better quality of dairy products. Better milk quality also opens up opportunities for enhancing economic gains for dairy farmers and dairies.”

The Solar MilkoChill unit offers an ingenious solution to address the challenges posed by the erratic power supply, which is especially crucial as dairy operations expand to more villages.

In his message, Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, said, “Instant milk chilling enabled by the Solar MilkoChill units increases the shelf life of milk and better quality of milk and milk products, allowing dairy farmers to get better prices. The government of India is committed to supporting this and other innovations that can help dairy farmers.”

National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) Chairman Meenesh Shah said that innovative technologies like instant milk chillers will play a pivotal role in helping India emerge as the dairy to the world. He expressed happiness that the technology developed by Prompt Group is solar-based.

The inauguration ceremony also witnessed addresses by other key dairy industry leaders and stakeholders, highlighting the role of innovative technology in shaping the future of dairy production.

The dairy industry has been seeking the inclusion of instant milk chiller in milk chilling infrastructure to assist in national focus to improve milk quality in a sustainable manner. It will also support the government’s vision of doubling farmers’ income through reduced milk spoilage and enhanced earnings through improved milk quality.

