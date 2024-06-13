PropEx.ai and Iconic Era Properties Announce Exclusive Channel Partnership

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 13: PropEx.ai, India’s leading online Real Estate Marketplace, is pleased to announce an exclusive channel partnership with Iconic Era Properties LLC, a prominent real estate agency based in Dubai. This strategic collaboration aims to leverage the strengths of both entities to provide exclusive Real Estate Investment services and opportunities for clients in the real estate market in India and abroad. This strategic alliance brings together PropEx.ai’s extensive online platform and marketing expertise with Iconic Era’s market knowledge and international network. Both the companies can offer and access exclusive inventory in Indian & International markets.

PropEx.ai will become Iconic Era’s exclusive partner in India for real estate opportunities, while Iconic Era will serve as PropEx.ai’s exclusive international partner. This collaboration will enable PropEx.ai to market international properties in the UAE, USA, and other regions, expanding their offerings to their customer base. Additionally, Iconic Era will be able to present Indian real estate projects to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). Through this partnership, PropEx.ai will gain access to a new audience of potential buyers and investors, while Iconic Era LLC will provide PropEx.ai with valuable insights into the international real estate market, extending their expertise and market reach.

Iconic Era CEO, Raju Shewa, shared enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “Partnering with PropEx.ai represents a significant opportunity for us to offer comprehensive solutions and elevate the standard of service in the real estate market. Together, we look forward to achieving great success and exceeding the expectations of our clients.”

“Partnering with Iconic Era allows us to significantly expand our reach and provide our clients with exclusive access to premier international properties,” said Suresh Rangarajan, CEO of PropEx.ai. “This collaboration is a strategic step forward, offering unparalleled opportunities and insights into the global real estate market.”

The exclusive channel partnership between PropEx.ai and Iconic Era Properties signifies a powerful synergy between two industry leaders committed to driving excellence and innovation in the real estate sector.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Sameera Afreen- sameera@propex.ai

About PropEx.ai:

PropEx.ai is a data driven PropTech marketplace exchange that instantly & virtually connects various stakeholders in the real estate ecosystem. Through this disruptive proprietary technology that resides on the existing messaging platforms, consumers are empowered to smart discovery, negotiate using bidding & perform end to end digital transactions. The disruptive online brokerage business model is truly hybrid & phygital, digitizing the sales process and reducing turnaround times using tech-based matchmaking.

About Iconic Era Dubai:

Iconic Era Dubai is a renowned real estate agency based in Dubai, known for its commitment to excellence and integrity in serving clients’ real estate needs. With a wealth of experience and a dedication to client satisfaction, Iconic Era Dubai stands as a trusted partner in the real estate market. Iconic Era has access to exclusive inventory with top projects based in UAE.

