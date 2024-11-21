Provident Housing Announces Launch of 'Provident Bayscape' in Kelambakkam, Chennai

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 21: Provident Housing Limited, India's leading large-scale community developer, will launch its latest residential project, Provident Bayscape, in Chennai this Saturday (23rd November). Strategically located on Kelambakkam-Vandalur Road, Provident Bayscape is a unique residential project that blends modern living with cultural heritage.

Spanning 5.35 acres, the project offers 676 residential units in spacious 2 and 3-bedroom configurations spanning four towers. The size of 2 BHK units ranges from 993 sq. ft. to 1,107 sq. ft., and 3 BHK units between 1,309 sq. ft. and 1,424 sq. ft. Homes in Provident Bayscape are vaastu compliant and feature several design aspects unique to Chennai residents' needs, including designated 'Kolam' area, dedicated 'puja' space, and a separate handwash area.

Ahead of the launch, Mallanna Sasalu, CEO of Provident Housing Limited, said, "Provident Bayscape offers unparalleled excellence in the quality of life for residents. This project reflects our commitment to creating living spaces that combine convenience, comfort, and connectivity. We have listened closely to the needs and desires of homebuyers in this vibrant city and have incorporated features specifically designed to enhance their lives. Thus, Provident Bayscape isn't just another set of apartments; these are Homes Built for Chennai."

Bayscape has 46.5% open area adorned with native and indigenous trees, ensuring ample light and ventilation. Additionally, the project's residents will get over 25+ lifestyle amenities, including a 10,000 sq. ft. clubhouse, large swimming pool, fully equipped gymnasium, kids' play area, relaxing yoga deck, and pet park. The project is designed to provide optimal comfort and functionality for aspiring homeowners.

Located in the southern suburbs of Chennai, the project is close to major tech parks like the Siruseri IT Park, ELCOT SEZ, and Pacifica Tech Park and educational institutions like the Chettinad Dental College and Research Institute and the Hindustan College of Arts & Science. It also offers excellent connectivity to Kovalam Beach, Marina Mall, and healthcare facilities like Chettinad Super Speciality Hospital and Supreme Hospital.

Easy access to transportation and the upcoming Kelambakkam metro station will ensure uninterrupted convenience for residents in their daily commute.

Sustainability takes centre stage at Provident Bayscape with a high-capacity organic waste converter recycling up to 900 kg/day of organic waste, rooftop solar panels generating 150 KW/hour of clean energy, solar-powered common area lighting, rooftop solar water heaters, rainwater harvesting through 18 recharge wells, among others. EV charging stations, LED fixtures, and timer-based lighting control further reinforce the project's commitment to sustainability. With thoughtfully designed floor-to-ceiling windows for natural lighting and interiors made of low-VOC materials, Bayscape blends environmental responsibility with modern luxury, offering residents an unparalleled, eco-conscious lifestyle.

Provident Bayscape is registered under Tamil Nadu RERA (TN/35/Building/0461/2024) and is slated for possession in 2028.

