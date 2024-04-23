Prowatch by Lava debuts into smartwatch category

New Delhi [India], April 23 : Prowatch, which is a sub-brand of Lava International, on Tuesday announced its debut in the smartwatch category with the launch of its two models - Prowatch ZN and Prowatch VN.

Prowatch ZN, equipped with CORNING® GORILLA® GLASS 3 and high accuracy PPG sensor for continuous heart rate monitoring, fitness tracking, and connected features, starts at Rs 2,599 per unit.

It offers a sleek circular watch dial with functional rotating crown, bright and vibrant 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 466*466 resolution, health stats, various sports modes, smart notifications, and fast charging, among others.

The watch also boasts impressive sensor accuracy, enabling precise tracking of health and fitness metrics.

With its built-in voice assistant, users can control functions and access information on the go. Additionally, the inclusion of in-built games adds a touch of entertainment to the device, catering to diverse user preferences.

Prowatch ZN version comes in two variants - Valyrian Grey and Dragonglass Black. Both the variants come with Metal and Silicon Strap. The metal strap variant comes with an additional silicone strap in the box for ease of usability.

Coming to Prowatch VN, it comes in vibrant color variants including Delft Blue, Moore Black, and Gull Grey. Boasting a vibrant 1.96-inch TFT 2.5D Curved display with a resolution of 320*386 and a brightness of 500 nits, it ensures crystal-clear visuals even in bright outdoor environments.

Prowatch VN will be available for the customers at a special launch price of Rs 1,999 per unit.

The Prowatch ZN and VN will be available for purchase on Amazon, Lava E-store and Lava Retail Network starting from April 26 noon.

Sunil Raina, Managing Director, Lava International said, "While customers have many options available, the existing products fail to meet expectations, with issues like data errors, fragility and privacy concerns. We believe in empowering every individual with technology that exceeds mere functionality to deliver a seamless experience."

"The launch of our Prowatch series is a testament to this commitment, as it not only addresses the shortcomings of existing products but also fills the void in the industry's price spectrum. Indians deserve nothing less than superior quality, impeccable service, and technology they can trust."

