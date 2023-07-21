Prriya Kaur Wins the Golden Book Awards for Empowering Healing through her Book ‘Reiki I: The Superpower to Heal Yourself’

New Delhi (India), July 21: Renowned author and Reiki Grandmaster, Prriya Kaur, has added yet another prestigious accolade to her name. She recently won the esteemed Golden Book Award for her book, Reiki I: The Superpower to Heal Yourself. The event was graced by distinguished personalities, including Ashneer Grover, Former BharatPe Co-Founder and Managing Director; Madhuri Grover, Indian Entrepreneur; Sneh Desai, Motivational Speaker and Life Coach; and Shivangi Desai, Certified Health & Nutrition Coach and Entrepreneur. This recognition solidifies Prriya Kaur’s position as an exceptional author and influential figure in personal and spiritual development.

“Receiving the Golden Book Awards for Reiki I: The Superpower to Heal Yourself is an incredible honour. I am grateful for the recognition and inspired to continue empowering others through the transformative practice of Reiki,” stated Prriya Kaur humbly.

Reiki I: The Superpower to Heal Yourself is a ground-breaking book that empowers readers to harness the incredible healing potential of Reiki. Drawing upon her vast expertise as a Reiki Grandmaster, Prriya Kaur demystifies this ancient practice and presents it in a relatable and accessible manner. Through her book, she guides readers on a transformative journey of self-healing, providing practical techniques and profound insights to unlock their inner power.

The Golden Book Awards ceremony honoured Prriya Kaur’s outstanding contribution to personal and spiritual development. Sharing recognition with illustrious personalities, such as Priyanka Chopra, Chetan Bhagat, Sadhguru, Indira Nooyi, Sudha Murthy, and Ankoor Wareku, Prriya Kaur’s presence among this esteemed group of awardees exemplifies her remarkable achievements.

Prriya Kaur’s transformative approach to healing and personal development has touched the lives of countless individuals. With her book, Reiki I: The Superpower to Heal Yourself, she has become a guiding light for those seeking self-healing and empowerment. Through her profound insights and practical wisdom, she has empowered readers to tap into their own innate healing abilities and take charge of their well-being.

Beyond her literary success, Prriya Kaur’s impact extends to her work as a Reiki Grandmaster, NLP Trainer, and Relationship & Life Coach. Her commitment to helping individuals achieve their personal and professional goals through her Prriya Success Academy in the United Kingdom has garnered immense respect and admiration. By incorporating spiritual practices and practical tools, Prriya Kaur has established herself as an influential personal and professional development figure.

Prriya Kaur’s recent recognition at the Golden Book Awards for her book, Reiki I: The Superpower to Heal Yourself, is a testament to her exceptional talent and dedication. As an accomplished author, Reiki Grandmaster, and transformative coach, she has left an indelible mark on the world of personal and spiritual development. Prriya Kaur’s work inspires individuals to embrace their inner power, heal themselves, and embark on transformative journeys of self-discovery.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor