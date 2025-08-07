Prudent Crosses Rs. 1,000 Crore Monthly SIP Milestone - Strong Youth Participation and Pan India Reach Set the Stage for Next Phase of Growth

BusinessWire India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 7: Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited (Prudent), a leading independent retail wealth management services group, today announced a major milestone in its journey of enabling disciplined investing. The company's monthly Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) book has surpassed Rs. 1,000 crore, supported by 33.22 lakh live SIP accounts, highlighting its pivotal role in driving the structural growth of mutual fund investments in India.

Outpacing the Industry - When we normalise the SIP book to a base of 100, Prudent's SIP flows have expanded nearly 14-fold, while the mutual fund industry's SIP book has grown about 9 times since April 2016. Notably, 44% of Prudent's total equity-oriented AUM now comes through SIPs, underscoring the strength and depth of this growth engine in building long-term equity participation. This structural growth highlights the rising adoption of systematic investing in India, particularly among younger investors, and draws parallels to the transformation witnessed in the United States with the introduction of 401(k) retirement plans.

The 401(k) revolution, introduced in the 1980s, fundamentally reshaped the U.S. savings and investment landscape. It drove a 52-fold expansion in the U.S. mutual fund industry between 1980 and 2000, making disciplined, recurring investing the cornerstone of household wealth creation.

India is now poised for a similar shift. According to AMFI's report "The Mutual Fund Route to Viksit Bharat @2047", Indian mutual fund AUM could potentially grow 42 times by 2047, and SIPs are expected to be a key driver of this transformation.

Millennials and Gen Z at the Core of Growth - A key pillar supporting this achievement is the growing participation of younger investors. Millennials now account for 45% of Prudent's SIP book, with investors under the age of 45 contributing 59.5% of the live SIP value. This demographic trend highlights a significant long-term opportunity, as these younger investors are well-placed to generate sustained and recurring inflows over extended investment horizons.

Commenting on the Milestone, Mr. Sanjay Shah, Chairman and Managing Director of Prudent Group, stated, "Crossing the Rs. 1,000 crore monthly SIP mark is a proud moment for us and our partners. But more than a milestone, it reflects the collective commitment of Indian households towards their dreams and long-term financial goals. Every SIP is a step toward a secure and purposeful future, and we are privileged to be a part of these journeys.

To Watch the Video, Click on the Link Below:

Prudent Proudly Celebrates The Milestone of Rs. 1000 Cr. SIP Book

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor