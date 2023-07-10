PT TVS Motor Company Launches 'modern-retro' Motorcycle - TVS RONIN, in Indonesia

NewsVoir

Indonesia, July 10: TVS RONIN is the first 'modern-retro' motorcycle from TVS Motor Company made for those who dare to live the #Unscripted way of life. TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers globally, forayed into the premium lifestyle segment with the launch of TVS RONIN for its customers in Indonesia.

Designed from the ground up, TVS RONIN is a lifestyle statement that takes inspiration from the modern, new-age rider. TVS RONIN is designed with the style, technology, and riding experience to promote an unscripted lifestyle for the new generation of urban riders. The 225cc motorcycle weighs 160 Kgs and delivers a whopping 20.4 PS Power, making it one the best power to weight ratio in its category, along with a 19.93 Nm Torque. The motorcycle has been engineered with unique tech features like rain and urban ABS modes, Glide Through Technology (GTT) and Smart Bluetooth connectivity with voice and ride assistance, in a retro design package. Its brand philosophy - 'Live the Unscripted life' - stems from the motorcycle's unique capabilities, in the city and on the open road application.

TVS RONIN understands its customers and their key affinities when it comes to connecting with them across all touchpoints. Music, travel and social connections are key motivations for the TVS RONIN customer and the brand connects all these dots seamlessly through unscripted experiences.

Commenting on the launch, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company said, "TVS RONIN has been designed for riders who choose to live an unscripted way of life. We are absolutely thrilled to launch TVS RONIN in Indonesia today, and are confident that this will encourage many young riders from the country to be spontaneous, fluidic and versatile while experiencing the joy of riding on this modern-retro motorcycle. With many years of commitment to building the international business portfolio, TVS Motor Company has set the benchmark in catering to diverse needs of two & three-wheeler buyers across the globe. Our launch of TVS RONIN in Indonesia is one step further in achieving our global ambitions and offer the best products to our global customer."

Commenting on the launch, J Thangarajan, President Director, PT TVS Motor Company, said, "The launch of the new TVS RONIN is a significant milestone for TVS Motor in Indonesia. TVS RONIN is designed with cutting edge technology and connected features for the young riders of today. With the launch of this motorcycle, we will further expand our product portfolio, into modern-retro segment and we will bring a premium lifestyle experience for our customers."

TVS RONIN will be available in Indonesia in two variants - TVS RONIN SS (single tone single channel ABS), and TVS RONIN TD (Triple tone dual channel ABS). It will be available in select TVS Motor outlets across the country starting July 2023.

Key features of the new TVS RONIN

Effortless Experience Riding

- Rain & Urban ABS Modes

- Single and Dual Channel ABS

- Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) - Low noise feather touch start

- Upside Down Front Fork (USD)

- Rear Monoshock

- Glide Through Technology (GTT)

- Assist and Slipper Clutch

- 3-Step Adjustable lever

A New Story in Style

- All LED Lamps

- Signature T-shaped pilot lamp

- Asymmetric Speedometer

- Exhaust & Muffler design

- Chain Cover

- 9 Spoke Alloy Wheels

- Block Tread Tyres

State of the art Technology

- Digital Cluster (DTE - Distance to Empty, ETA - Estimated Time of Arrival, Gear Shift Assist, Side Stand Engine Inhibitor, Service Due Indication, Low Battery Indicator)

- Voice Assist

- Turn by Turn Navigation

- Incoming Call Alert / Receive

- Ride Analysis on TVS SmartXonnectTM App

A Whole New Lifestyle

- Comfortable riding experience across terrains

- TVS RONIN CuLT - where Culture, Lifestyle, and Travel come alive

Digital Riding Experience

- Digital cluster with SmartXonnectTM

- AR experience through the TVS ARIVE App

Exclusive Accessories

- Curated kits with exclusive accessories

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Sustainable Mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

