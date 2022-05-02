Pune-based EdTech Start-up Myelin receives angel investment from Dr Shridhar Shukla

Myelin, a learning solution provider for the Affordable Private School market announced today that it has received angel investment from Dr Shridhar Shukla, a renowned, Pune-based software entrepreneur and investor.

Myelin is founded by former Infosys employees to enable a teacher-centric model of digital learning in schools. The Myelin differentiator is to make the teachers the focal point for equity and excellence in the child's learning, brand enhancement for the school, and involvement of the parent in the child's progress through a single seamless digital platform.

Myelin's goal is to enable the largest portion of the non-government K12 market, consisting of affordable private schools, leapfrog into becoming high-calibre education providers. It is used by around 54000 students and 1400+ teachers and school management staff.

Myelin helps the schools effectively and efficiently manage multiple levels of communication and operations. It instantly enables communication (Private Social Network) with the principal, teachers, parents and students. Schools can use Myelin to maintain resources, track teacher effectiveness and monitor academic/non-academic performance trends. Furthermore, it enables school entrepreneurs to control governance and compliance, gain visibility into financials and deliver learning excellence.

Myelin's AI integrates multiple features that streamline and automate complex tasks for efficient management. Myelin helps schools implement India NEP-2020 recommendations like recognising, identifying, and fostering each student's unique capabilities by sensitising teachers and parents to promote each student's holistic development in academic and non-academic spheres. Myelin also provides career inclination analytics based on the overall development of a child during schooling years - focusing on not just academic but non-academic and behavioural data.

"I believe in the teacher-centric model of learning. I did not see many solutions on the market that recognised that. Myelin is a personalised learning solution that enables the teacher to impart personal attention to each child through their digital platform", said Dr Shukla, who has been a highly successful serial entrepreneur and a university professor in the US.

"Shridhar is a mentor-investor for us. His vast experience in building software products and technology organisations and his passion for school education is the reason why Myelin is excited to receive his investment," said Manoj Deshpande, CEO and co-Founder of Myelin.

"We have received this investment just as we have completed our product-market fit exercise. In the crowded K12 EdTech market, 55 schools have validated our solution. This investment will enable us to reach profitability," said Surendra Brahme, COO, and co-Founder, Myelin.

This story is provided by TPT.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor