Pune-Based Property Tech Startup Aims To Acquire 1100 Cr Projects

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: Pune-based property tech startup, GoPlots has been empowering its buyers with premium real estate services to enable them to live their dream life. By ensuring an authenticated and legal certification, proportionate return on investment, fair value evaluation, and project delivery assessment that is time-bound. With an aim to acquire 1100 crore projects in the years to come. Their project, “By The Lake” was also felicitated with the Times Realty Icon certificate of recognition by ‘Darlings’ fame, Vijay Varma, recently.

The rapidly expanding industrial and economic growth can be seen all around us today, and some cities seem to be mutating into giant hubs of pollution, commerce, and something much further from serenity. “The last remaining patch of green in urban areas can only be appreciated superficially by escaping this problem through shifting interest towards plotting developments,” said Mr. Mukesh Charbhe, CEO of GoPlots.

Founded by Mukesh Charbhe, a three-decade-old legacy is being sustained by GoPlots, a trusted brand and a premium digital platform offering real estate services. As a real estate Pune developer and buyer, GoPlots has encountered a variety of obstacles and technical challenges. Its online portal, www.GoPlots.in is dedicated to NA plotting projects, to help its customers find reliable as well as verified projects.

The main objective of GoPlots.in is to provide easy access to real estate projects, ensure good appreciation, and have a better return on investment. They do so, by offering a property technology platform to its users with verified projects. And also, to provide legal, technical, and consultation assistance on some of the best ROI projects. GoPlots.in follows a professional motto tagged “Plot your wealth” over time by offering expert real estate services as mentioned below-

A verified legal title & authentication

A fare price evaluation

A time bound project

A building ROI through holiday rentals

Their project, “By The Lake” is a fully developed N.A. bungalow plots project near Shirwal. The project is located close to Pune and is approximately a one-hour drive from there. All the plots located within this project have been adhered to and leveled to Vastu. The gated security, electricity, and water connection are all up to the mark. Amenities offered by this project include beautiful street lights that will be lined on the internal zone, a multi-sport court, a well-maintained lawn for a party, indoor games inclusive family clubhouse, a fun-filled zone for the kids, an organic fruit garden, unlimited and uninterrupted water supply through solar powered pumps, a waterfall, a fishing bay, and greenery enriched waterpark.

What makes GoPlots unique is the utmost convenience with which it helps its users identify the right plotting projects. By providing the user with all the important information they need regarding real estate aspects such as appropriate plot size, landform features, appropriate plot shape, soil investigations, plot accessibility, available amenities, plot arrangements relevant to Vastu, and much more.

“The fast-moving plotted residential class in the real estate industry has certainly gained the attention of our buyers, both online and offline. Mainly because buying a plot does not only give an investor the chance to easily exit but also makes a preferred mode of investments due to the profits involved,” shared Mukesh Charbhe. “We also aim to expand our projects and achieve success with our customers in line,” he stated.

