Pune-Based Startup Wingstair Elevators Sets New Standards in Elevator Manufacturing

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 27: In the bustling city of Pune, a quiet revolution in vertical transportation is taking place, spearheaded by Wingstair Elevators Pvt. Ltd. Since its inception in 2018, this innovative company has been redefining the standards of elevator manufacturing, ensuring safety, quality, and customer satisfaction in every installation. Led by visionary CEO Onkar Deshpande, Wingstair Elevators has emerged as a trusted name in the elevator industry, with a focus on delivering world-class products and services.

The story of Wingstair Elevators began with a vision to address a critical gap in Maharashtra's elevator market. For years, local elevator companies had to rely on suppliers from Gujarat for spare parts, leading to delays and logistical challenges. Recognizing this need, Onkar Deshpande and his team established a manufacturing facility in Pune to produce high-quality elevator parts locally. This strategic move not only reduced dependency on external suppliers but also ensured on-time delivery to customers.

"At Wingstair, we don't just install elevatorswe redefine vertical transportation," says Deshpande. "Our mission is to make daily movements smoother and more enjoyable while maintaining the highest standards of safety and innovation."

In just a few years, Wingstair Elevators has achieved remarkable milestones. The company has supplied kits and parts for over 3,500 installations across India, collaborating with more than 100 elevator brands. Each productfrom mechanical parts like cabins, doors, doorframes, car frames, and brackets to essential electrical componentsis crafted with precision and care. The company's dedication to quality is reflected in its growing clientele and the trust it has earned within the industry.

Wingstair Elevators' commitment to excellence has not gone unnoticed. The company has been featured in prominent publications such as Sakal, Udyogjak Magazine by the Government of Maharashtra, and Divya Marathi, a leading newspaper of the Bhaskar Group. Additionally, the company's contributions have been acknowledged in Builders Network magazine, further solidifying its reputation as a reliable and innovative player in the elevator industry.

As the elevator industry in India continues to grow, Wingstair Elevators is poised to lead the way. The company envisions becoming a one-stop solution for elevator installation companies, offering comprehensive products and services at competitive prices. Short-term goals include expanding production capabilities to meet increasing demand, while the long-term vision focuses on enhancing customer experiences through continuous innovation and technology-driven solutions.

Wingstair Elevators distinguishes itself through a seamless blend of innovation, reliability, and customer-centricity. Its ability to craft high-quality elevator parts while ensuring precise delivery timelines has become a cornerstone of its reputation. By consistently prioritizing safety, functionality, and client satisfaction, the company has set new benchmarks in the industry.

Behind this success is a dedicated team of over 50 skilled professionals who work tirelessly to uphold the company's standards. From engineers and designers to technicians and support staff, every member of the Wingstair family plays a vital role in delivering excellence.

For Wingstair Elevators, the journey is as important as the destination. By blending innovation with practicality, the company has redefined what it means to move vertically. As Deshpande puts it, "With each step we take, we strive to elevate your experiences."

For more information about Wingstair Elevators Pvt. Ltd. and its offerings, visit wingstairelevators.com

