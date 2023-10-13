Pune Navratri Mahotsav Press Conference Highlights the Splendor of Upcoming Festival

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: In a lively and informative press conference held today, the organizers of the 29th Pune Navratri Mahotsav shared exciting insights into the upcoming cultural extravaganza, celebrating art, music, dance, and tradition. The press conference, held at Celebrations Club, Lokhandwala - Andheri, was a remarkable prelude to what promises to be a spectacular ten-day festival in Pune.

The esteemed panel of speakers at the press conference included Aba Bagul, Jayshree Bagul, Vaishnavi Wagholikar, Aashay Wagholikar, Abhishek Bagul.

Key highlights from the press conference:

Cultural Richness: The event showcased the significance of the Pune Navratri Mahotsav in preserving and promoting Pune's cultural heritage. The speakers emphasized the festival's role in fostering community togetherness and providing a platform for artists to exhibit their talents.

Grand Inauguration: The inauguration of the festival on October 15th, 2023, at Pune's Ganesh Kala Krida. It would be inaugurated by Nationalist Congress Party Working President, Supriya Sule Member of Parliament. Ulhas Pawar ex-MLC and senior Gandhian thinker will preside over the function. The event will witness eminent's such as Dr. Vishwajit Kadam (ex-Minister of State), Vandana Chavan (Member of Parliament), Madhuri Misal (MLA), Sangram Thopte (MLA), Ravindra Dhangekar (MLA), Mohan Joshi (ex MLC), Deepti Chavdhari (ex MLC), Arvind Shinde (President, Pune City District Congress Party), Ramesh Bagwe (ex-State Minister for Home), Balasaheb Shivarkar (ex-State Minister), Adv. Abhay Chhajed (General Secretary, MPCC), Kamal Vyavhare (ex-Mayor of Pune), Prashant Jagtap (President, Pune City Nationalist Congress Party), Sanjay More (Pune City Chief, Shiv Sena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Party), Vishal Chordia (Industrialist), Sudhir Wagholikar (Industrialist), Vikram Kumar (PMC Commissioner) and Ritesh Kumar (Police Commissioner, Pune).

Distinguished Attendees: Prominent personalities, including Dr. Vishwajit Kadam, Vandana Chavan, Madhuri Misal, Sangram Thopte, Ravindra Dhangekar, and Mohan Joshi, will be part of the festivities, adding prestige and significance to the festival.

Festival Program: The organizers unveiled a diverse and rich program that includes cultural performances, traditional rituals, art exhibitions, music, and dance, promising an unforgettable experience for attendees.

Press Conference Reflection: Aba Bagul and other dignitaries expressed their optimism about the festival's success and the positive impact it will have on Pune's cultural scene. The event will serve as a bridge between tradition and contemporary art forms.

This press conference acted as a platform for media and attendees to gain valuable insights into the Pune Navratri Mahotsav and its role in preserving and celebrating the cultural heritage of Pune.

The Pune Navratri Mahotsav is a renowned ten-day cultural festival in Pune, Maharashtra, that harmoniously blends art, music, dance, devotion, and tradition. This annual event is an embodiment of Pune's rich cultural tapestry and aims to promote and preserve the city's traditions while providing a platform for artists to showcase their talents and fostering community togetherness. It is a testament to Pune's deep-rooted cultural heritage and traditions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor