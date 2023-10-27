PuneTaxicabs: A Trusted Name in Car Rental Services in Maharashtra

New Delhi (India), October 27: The leading car rental company in Maharashtra, PuneTaxicabs, has been creating waves in the market with its dedication to providing top-notch transportation services to locals and visitors. PuneTaxicabs has developed a reputation as a trustworthy and considerate option for all your transportation needs by emphasising safety, cleanliness, and client happiness.

Experienced and Trained Staff Ensuring On-Time, Clean, Safe, and Secure Cab Services

What sets PuneTaxicabs apart from the competition are its core values and dedication to providing exceptional service:

Customer-Centric Approach: PuneTaxicabs prides itself on offering safe and secure transportation for many passengers, including families, ladies, senior citizens, and friend groups. The company is committed to customer satisfaction and provides assistance tailored to individual needs and preferences. High-Quality Fleet: PuneTaxicabs maintains a well-kept fleet of vehicles, including taxis, cars, and SUVs, regularly maintained, inspected, and insured to ensure passenger safety and comfort. Professional Driver Team: The company’s drivers are skilled and courteous, making every ride a pleasant experience. Their training and background checks guarantee the safety of all passengers.

Maharashtra Business Awards 2023 Winner for Best Car Rental Service

The Maharashtra Business Awards 2023 named PuneTaxicabs the state’s best car rental service, recognizing the company’s dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction.

A Journey of Growth and Compassion

PuneTaxicabs started its journey in 2012 with just one car and a vision to provide reliable cab services in Pune. Over the years, the company expanded its fleet and service coverage to serve more passengers across Maharashtra. Their collaboration with contract-based car owners has broadened their reach and provided drivers with earning opportunities.

In 2020, when the world faced an unexpected lockdown, PuneTaxicabs showed their caring spirit by supplying essential food supplies to their drivers and adhering to government guidelines. They also maintained a fair pricing model, charging only for one-way journeys during this challenging time.

As of 2023, PuneTaxicabs has grown its fleet to 55 cars, covering Pune and the entire Maharashtra region. Their dedication to quality service and compassion for drivers and passengers has fueled their remarkable journey of growth and transformation.

Our Vision: Customer Happiness and Safety

PuneTaxicabs has the vision to expand its services across India and compete with global cab companies while keeping customer happiness and safety as its top priorities. The company’s relentless commitment to safety, cleanliness, and customer satisfaction is at the heart of this vision.

When you choose PuneTaxicabs, you’re not just getting from point A to point B; you’re embarking on a journey of comfort, security, and reliability.

Your safety is our promise—PuneTaxicabs – Your trusted car rental service in Maharashtra.

For bookings and more information, please visit the PuneTaxicabs website at https://punetaxicabs.com/ or call +91 9342 575 757.

