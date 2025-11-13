Punjab Attracts Investor Interest at Hyderabad Roadshow Ahead of Summit 2026

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 12: Punjab's Industries & Commerce Minister, Sh. Sanjeev Arora, led a delegation comprising of Senior Officials of the Department of Investment Promotion, urged Hyderabad's industrial fraternity to partner in Punjab's fast-growing investment story during a high-level roadshow organized by Invest Punjab at Banjara Hills. The outreach is part of the build-up to the Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit 2026, scheduled in March 13th to 15th at ISB Mohali.

The Minister highlighted Punjab's transformation into a preferred business destination, driven by unified business policies, proactive governance, and time-bound clearances through the FastTrack Punjab Portal, one of India's most advanced single-window systems. “Punjab is committed to offering a transparent, facilitative ecosystem for investors. The state has received significant investments of ₹1.37 lakh crore, creating half a million employment opportunities. We welcome Hyderabad's visionary entrepreneurs to be part of our journey toward sustainable and inclusive growth,” he said.

The delegation held one-to-one meetings with leaders from Ceph Life Sciences, Vibrant Energy, ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, TiE Global, Baba Group of Companies, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases, Visakha Pharmacity (Ramky Group), and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). BEL discussed ways to strengthen its value chain in Punjab by onboarding MSMEs through Invest Punjab, enabling deeper industry participation in electronics manufacturing.

Earlier in the day, Shri Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, Founder Ramky Group and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), also met Hon'ble Minister Sh. Sanjeev Arora and exchanged views on strengthening public-private collaboration and exploring opportunities in the manufacturing and infrastructure sectors.

At the evening session, Dr B. Partha Saradhi Reddy, MP (Rajya Sabha) and Chairman of Hetero Group, lauded Punjab's governance model and said, “Punjab has immense potential in pharmaceuticals and transparent governance gives investors the confidence to expand.”

Prof. Dulal Panda, Director, NIPER Mohali, representing the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, noted that “innovation, skill and research must go hand in hand. Punjab's research ecosystem and government handholding can truly drive entrepreneurship and growth.”

Mr Abhijit Banerjee, MD, Linde India, appreciated Punjab's seamless facilitation, saying their unit at Hi-Tech Valley, Ludhiana, benefited from “an advanced, paperless portal, stable infrastructure, and a supportive ecosystem that encourages expansion.”

Mr Varun Surekha, Hartex, remarked that “Governance in Punjab works with you, not above you—Invest Punjab's proactive approach makes business easier and efficient.”

Mr Sudhakar Rao, Director, ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, emphasised Punjab's thriving academic ecosystem, noting that nearly one-fifth of ICFAI's Hyderabad students come from Punjab and “the State's education sector deserves to be showcased globally.”

Mr Anirudh Gupta, CEO of DCM Group of Schools, shared plans to develop Zen Alpha School for Young Entrepreneurs in Ludhiana, citing Punjab's focus on education, skilled talent, and startup culture.

Speaking at the evening session, Hon'ble Minister Sh. Sanjeev Arora said, “Punjab is committed to offering the most facilitative and transparent ecosystem for investors. Through our unified single-window system and reformed industrial policies, we are ensuring faster clearances and a responsive administration. Under the recent reforms of the Right to Business Act, approvals for industries located inside approved industrial parks will be granted within five working days, while all other industries not yet covered under the Act will receive approvals within forty-five working days through the FastTrack Punjab Portal. The participation of leading industrial houses in Hyderabad today reflects the growing national confidence in Punjab's vision of sustainable and inclusive industrial growth.”

The Hyderabad outreach follows the successful Bengaluru, New Delhi, Gurugram roadshows and marks another step toward engaging high-quality investors across India to promote Punjab as North India's most progressive and investor-friendly destination.

