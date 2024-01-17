Punjab Tourism to be the official ‘Tourism Partner’ of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival proudly announced Punjab Tourism as the official Tourism Partner for 2024 Award Ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17: India's most prestigious award ceremony, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 is set to take place on 20th February 2024 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, with Punjab Tourism as the official ‘Tourism Partner'. The stage is set for a dynamic exchange that celebrates the magic of cinema against the milieu of Punjab’s cultural grandeur.

Punjab, known for its vibrant culture, rich history, and warm hospitality, takes centre stage as the Official Tourism Partner for the DPIFF Awards 2024. From the fertile fields of the Golden Temple in Amritsar to the cultural extravaganza of Bhangra, Punjab offers a tapestry of experiences that captivate the soul.

The affiliation endeavours to bring together the rich cultural heritage of Punjab and the glamour of the film industry, fostering a unique synergy that is expected to attract tourists and film enthusiasts alike.

Commenting on the association, Anil Mishra, Managing Director of DPIFF, said, “Punjab has a rich cultural history that extends beyond its geographical boundaries. Through this partnership with DPIFF, we aim to not only promote our heritage but also position Punjab as a preferred destination for filmmakers. Our state has scenic landscapes, historical sites, and a diverse culture that can serve as a captivating backdrop for cinematic storytelling.”

The partnership is expected to boost tourism in Punjab, drawing film enthusiasts to explore the state’s unique blend of history, tradition, and modernity. It is also anticipated to create opportunities for local talent to showcase their skills and contribute to the thriving Indian film industry.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 will embark on an exhilarating cinematic journey. This occasion is set to delve into the vast spectrum of Indian cinema, from timeless classics to cutting-edge works, showcasing the enduring evolution of this remarkable art form. The ceremony provides a distinguished platform dedicated to celebrating the diverse tapestry of India. It is a night of opulence and celebration, bringing together cultural brilliance from every corner of the nation and paying tribute to the exceptional talent that graces this land. The awards night serves as a respectful homage to the rich heritage of Indian cinema, a fitting tribute to the legacy of the great Dadasaheb Phalke Ji.

DPIFF endeavours to recognize and celebrate individuals in the film industry who have exhibited unwavering dedication and exceptional potential through their tireless endeavours. The objective is to cultivate and support the worlds of both cinema and television by promoting education and fostering cross-cultural understanding. DPIFF firmly upholds the belief that the art of filmmaking, encompassing TV series as well, stands as a potent instrument capable of bringing together diverse cultures and illuminating the common human experience.

